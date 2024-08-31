Kaindu loses to Herentals

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders 1 - 2 HerentalsHighlanders suffered their first defeat in four games after losing 2-1 to Herentals.Bosso remained on fourth place, while the Students climbed into sixth place.The biggest highlight of the match was Lynoth Chikuhwa ending his goal drought.The striker had last scored in June and the latest goal puts him on eight goals this season.Meanwhile, in Harare, Dynamos returned to winning ways after edging Chegutu Pirates 1-0 in the Castle Lager Premiership.The Glamour Boys had endured inconsistency, dropping points in a number of games.They picked their first maximum points since July, thanks to Freddy Alick's second half effort.The result, however, didn't push them up as they remained on number 8 on the table.Elsewhere, Chicken Inn lost to Hwange 1-0, courtesy of Dominic Chungwa's fourth minute strike.