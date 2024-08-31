Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nehawu KZN structures to drop ANC in favour of MK Party

by Staff reporter
54 mins ago | Views
KwaZulu-Natal's Umlazi district has become the launchpad for a lobby by public servants belonging to trade union National Education, Health, and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) to dump the ANC in favour of former President Jacob Zuma's MK Party.

Nehawu structures in the area, boasting over 20 Nehawu branches and representing up to 15 000 members, were set to meet this weekend to finalise a petition on the proposal and present it to the union's upcoming ordinary meeting on September 12.

Branch leaders behind the lobby claim to have made headway in provinces like Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape, but the move, which is likely to face stern resistance, first has to garner support on the home ground, where the ANC lost the majority of electoral support to the MK Party in the recent national and provincial elections.

The seismic shift, revealed exclusively to Sunday World, has been brewing in the
cauldron of the ANC's messy relationship with Cosatu and the SACP.

Workers increasingly feel that the ANC no longer cares about them, a sentiment especially potent among Nehawu branches representing health sector workers in public health facilities, clinics, and hospitals.

Ntokozo Nxumalo, Nehawu KwaZulu-Natal deputy secretary, explained the union will attend to the formal proposal when received.

"We have not received any petitions from our members. But all I know is that we do not have a problem with the ANC per se, but we have a problem with an individual who is an ANC secretary called Bheki Mtolo," said Nxumalo, pointing fingers at the ANC
secretary in KwaZulu-Natal.

"We also have an issue with the government of national unity (GNU) because of the pronouncements that some parties forming the GNU have made against workers," he said.

Nxumalo, in response to a question about how the union's internal processes would unfold if branches tabled a formal proposal, explained that the union had never handled a motion of this nature before and therefore had no proper guidelines.

Khayelihle Mngadi, a Nehawu leader at Ngwelezana Hospital in Empangeni, didn't hold back,  saying  ANC policies now resembled those of the DA, especially regarding anti-worker stances. Other Nehawu branches in KwaZulu-Natal, he added, had already endorsed the proposal.

The proverbial final straw was the ANC's decision to team up with the DA and the IFP to govern KwaZulu-Natal, which Nehawu sees as back-pedalling on the democratic progress.

Phelelani Mhlanga, a Nehawu leader at Prince Mshiyeni Hospital in Umlazi, explained that mobilisation for the shift began after the May elections, with members concluding that their relationship with the ANC had expired.

"In fact, health facilities within the Umlazi district were the first to speak out. We feel that, as health workers, we're no longer a priority to the ANC. It has been worse since the formation of the government of national unity. So we want out," said Mhlanga.

The branch leaders said while the lobby had reached other provinces, in order to move as a solid block, Mpumalanga had agreed that the union should join forces with the MK Party.

Nehawu provincial secretary in Mpumalanga, Welcome Mnisi, laughed off the suggestion arising from KZN.

"Mpumalanga is a disciplined province. We have no such resolution in Mpumalanga or any other province.

"I'm a member of the national executive committee of the union, and there is no such proposal before us," Mnisi said.

The union's Limpopo provincial secretary Moses Maubanesaid they "are sticking with the national resolution to rally behind the ANC. Our province is united under the alliance."

Mzikayise Tshontshi said, "In Gauteng, we still remain committed to the decision on the national body to support the ANC, and that has not changed."

National spokesperson Lwazi Nkolonzi said,  "Nehawu is not dumping the ANC. We got the central executive committee in December last year that took a resolution to support the ANC, that's the position of Nehawu, and as things stand, that has not changed."

Source - sowetan

Must Read

Corruption at office of South Africa's chief justice?

43 mins ago | 18 Views

Kaindu loses to Herentals

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Sifiso Dabengwa dies

3 hrs ago | 559 Views

Mnangagwa govt's spokesperson accuses Aaron Motsoaledi of xenophobia

6 hrs ago | 512 Views

Revolt at MTN over CEO's 'female favourite'

6 hrs ago | 704 Views

Extra Valembe, Jah and Chirambiwa share stage

6 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs under fire

8 hrs ago | 874 Views

Zimbabwe War veterans denounce Zanu-PF interference

8 hrs ago | 440 Views

Top Zanu-PF official robbed

8 hrs ago | 545 Views

Plumtree men arrested for murder

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

Consult us on water solutions, residents tell BCC

8 hrs ago | 82 Views

Is Zimbabwe headed for another coup?

8 hrs ago | 545 Views

China offers more scholarships to Zimbabwean students

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

Goat thief jailed for 28 years

8 hrs ago | 130 Views

As Zimbabwe's rail system collapses, vice thrives in the trains left behind

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

SA Home Affairs to issue digital Zimbabwe Exemption Permits

8 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mugabe's son beats up a cop at roadblock

8 hrs ago | 199 Views

Washington Arubi back in Warriors colours again

8 hrs ago | 26 Views

Father, son reunite at Khami Prison after 27 years

8 hrs ago | 361 Views

Boy misses cow, fatally hits colleague with stone

8 hrs ago | 113 Views

Expired, counterfeit products taken to Zimbabwe's rural areas

8 hrs ago | 77 Views

Liquefied petroleum gas use rises 14-fold

8 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mamelodi Sundowns working on new deal for Lunga

8 hrs ago | 137 Views

Ndabambi declared national hero

8 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe, China ties run deep

8 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Belarusian President

8 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors leave for Kampala

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

Crackdown on fake nursing qualifications

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

Colleen Makhubele joins MKP

21 hrs ago | 622 Views

Lying Ramaphosa apologises

21 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Petina Gappah ordered to pay US$18,000 to Fadzayi Mahere

21 hrs ago | 828 Views

Harare police round-up over 22 child street beggars

21 hrs ago | 185 Views

Under fire Zanu-PF official judgement day set

23 hrs ago | 618 Views

Mnangagwa partners NetOne

23 hrs ago | 3969 Views

Man bashes wife for wearing miniskirt

23 hrs ago | 1040 Views

The new Champions League format

23 hrs ago | 195 Views

Harare police round-up over 22 child street beggars

31 Aug 2024 at 15:37hrs | 112 Views

Prosecutors seek death penalty for 3 Americans implicated in foiled DRC coup

31 Aug 2024 at 15:36hrs | 170 Views

Nelson Chamisa: The Biblical Joshua that never was

31 Aug 2024 at 11:17hrs | 492 Views

Zimbabwean girl commits suicide over money dispute

31 Aug 2024 at 11:15hrs | 683 Views

Zimbabwe central bank says it's intervening in foreign exchange market

31 Aug 2024 at 11:14hrs | 506 Views

Zimbabwe to cover costs of repatriating SA bus accident victims

31 Aug 2024 at 11:14hrs | 226 Views

Mzansi bus accident snuffs out young family

31 Aug 2024 at 11:14hrs | 577 Views

US keen to improve relations with Zimbabwe

31 Aug 2024 at 11:13hrs | 177 Views

RBZ exempts transactions less than US$10 from bank charges

31 Aug 2024 at 11:13hrs | 95 Views

'ZiG acceptance rate reaches 91%'

31 Aug 2024 at 11:12hrs | 1336 Views

Zimbabwean robbers caught planning next hit

31 Aug 2024 at 11:11hrs | 595 Views

Zimbabwe bans unleaded fuel

31 Aug 2024 at 11:10hrs | 189 Views

Ramaphosa's army, police 'burn' foreign miners

31 Aug 2024 at 11:10hrs | 312 Views