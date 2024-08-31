Corruption at office of South Africa's chief justice?

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) has denied a request to disclose the procurement and financial details of the two-day farewell party for former Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.This followed concerns about the potential corruption, abuse of power, and mismanagement of funds by the head of the OCJ, who allegedly approved the use of funds to organise the farewell party.According to a source within the OCJ, there are concerns that procurement policies were deliberately undermined, as the farewell party for Zondo exceeded the usual amount allocated for such events.The farewell dinner in tribute to Zondo was held at the Marriott Hotel, Melrose Arch in Johannesburg on August 20, 2024.The source alleged that the funds spent on the event far exceeded those for other retiring justices, and procurement guidelines were overlooked."One of the easiest ways to misuse the funds and not be held accountable by anyone is to organise these kinds of ceremonies and put up all kinds of unverified figures. No one will ask or say anything because we are all excited by the party and forget that some officials may be using our excitement to misuse the funds of the taxpayers," the source said.The OCJ was approached by the Sunday Independent to provide details of all procured services for the event, including the cost of the farewell party, the gala dinner, the venue, transportation, and accommodation. However, the OCJ did not provide the requested information.Instead, the OCJ said that it was not uncommon for the State to honour its high-profile citizens who dedicated their lives in service to the nation."During his term, Chief Justice Zondo has been pivotal in advancing the transformation of the judiciary, leading the Labour Appeal Court and the Constitutional Court, and presiding over the State Capture Commission."The OCJ is firm of the view that the two events held in honour of Chief Justice Zondo, were proper, befitting, and appropriate to honour and acknowledge the Chief Justice for the 27 years of dedication to the nation and the judiciary, and to bid him farewell."Therefore, the expenditure incurred in relation to these events are equally proper and in line with convention, practice, and policy for such occasions and the stature of the office of a Chief Justice."Concerning the two former retired Chief Justices, Mogoeng's decision relating to a farewell was respected. Ngcobo CJ's term of office ended before the OCJ was a fully functional National Government Department," said the Office of the Head of the OCJ.The lack of transparency and failure to disclose the financial details of the farewell party have raised concerns and questions about the use of public funds for such events.Following many attempts to get the report on the full list of the procurement of the services for the farewell party, this publication wrote to Parliament's Chair of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development Xola Nqola asking for his intervention in securing the information."I will only be back to Parliament next week. We, therefore, will follow up on all these issues when we are back in office," he said.In August, the Sunday Independent revealed that the secretary-general and head of the OCJ allegedly appointed herself bodyguards at the expense of the state without police assessment.Sources within the OCJ have said that this was unusual as the Chief Justice himself did not enjoy the same benefits afforded to Memme Sejosengwe who is accused of using her power to authorise the same benefits afforded to presiding officers and ministers.It is alleged that Sejosengwe's two protectors are given access to irregularly used vehicles that are allocated to the Constitutional Court.According to one of the senior employees who asked to remain anonymous, Sejosengwe's protectors were hired by herself in July 2020 and have since been flying business class alongside their boss whenever she travelled to Cape Town.At the time, an OCJ spokesperson said the rendering of protection services by the police fell within the ambit of their responsibilities and the OCJ could not respond to questions about protection services offered by SAPS.The Judicial Administrative Manual book on the conditions and benefits for judges, the Chief Justice, deputy chief justice, and Judge President are entitled to the same security measures as in their official residences similar to those allocated to ministers, deputy ministers, and presiding officers.In July publication revealed that Sejosengwe was reported to the Public Service Commission which admitted that it had referred the matter to the Justice Department in 2022. The ministry did not respond to the questions from the publication.