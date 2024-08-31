Bosso loses US$95,000 in 8 seasons due to fan violence

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders have lost over US$95,000 through paying fines brought by acts of hooliganism by some of the club's supporters in the last eight seasons.This was revealed by the Zimbabwe premiership giants on Saturday while thanking fans for refraining from violence this season."We are proud to say we have had a violence free football experience eBF so far… for the first time in 8 years! Ubuntu benu, sportsmanship, and love for Highlanders made this possible."In the last 8 seasons, your club paid US$95,708 in fines for crowd trouble," said the club.Highlanders thanked fans for introspecting over past mistakes and coming right in terms of their conduct this time.The Bulawayo based side has seen acts of crowd mayhem especially during matches pitting the club and arch-rivals Dynamos.Fans have reacted strongly to refereeing decisions during the country's most popular football fixture resulting in the abandonment of some of the matches.The club has been running campaigns against hooliganism.