Matinyarare stopped!

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A South African High Court has ruled that no amount of monetary compensation can remedy the long-term reputational damage inflicted by social media activist Rutendo Matinyarare on Innscor Africa and its founder. The court has ordered Matinyarare to cease his defamatory activities until his appeal against a prior injunction is resolved.

The ruling follows a request by Innscor, a major agro-industrial firm in Zimbabwe, and its founder Mr. Zinona "Zed" Koudounaris, to enforce an injunction against Matinyarare. They sought to stop him from publishing defamatory content about them on social media.

Innscor had previously secured a takedown order against Matinyarare, who had posted videos accusing the company of "destroying the taste of Zimbabwean food" and labeling Koudounaris as a "Rhodie."

Earlier this year, the Johannesburg High Court deemed Matinyarare’s claims defamatory, exposing him to a potential damages claim from Innscor and Koudounaris, as well as substantial legal costs if Innscor prevails in the case.

On January 9, Justice Thina Siwendu ordered Matinyarare to remove the defamatory posts from Facebook and X, and to cease making further unsubstantiated claims. Despite this, Matinyarare continued to publish defamatory statements between February 28 and June. He is currently appealing the High Court’s injunction.

Matinyarare's defiance led to a contempt of court citation and a suspended three-month jail term. He has declared his intent to continue publishing his claims if he believes them to be true.

In response, Innscor and Koudounaris sought to enforce the court's judgment while Matinyarare’s appeal is pending. On Wednesday, South Gauteng High Court Judge Motsamai Makume granted their request, ordering Matinyarare to remove the contemptuous content from social media.

Justice Makume confirmed that the court's order from July 16, 2024, remains in full force pending the outcome of Matinyarare’s appeal, in accordance with section 18(1) of the Superior Courts Act 10 of 2013. Additionally, Matinyarare was ordered to pay the costs of the application, including those of both sides' legal counsel.

In his judgment, Justice Makume emphasized the global reach of social media and the irreparable harm that Innscor could suffer if Matinyarare’s actions continued. He noted that Matinyarare’s arguments focused primarily on appeal prospects rather than the legal standards and requirements for the case.

Justice Makume concluded that Matinyarare’s chances of success on appeal were minimal or nonexistent.

Source - the herald

