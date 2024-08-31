Tshinga Dube wary of Mnangagwa's advisers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Outspoken Zanu-PF politburo member Tshinga Dube has warned that citizens should be cautious of those advising President Emmerson Mnangagwa to cling to power, suggesting that such advisors often act in their own interests rather than for the nation's benefit.Dube made these remarks at the funeral of liberation war hero Killion Dube, who passed away from hypertension at the age of 89 on August 25. He was laid to rest at Lady Stanley Cemetery on Sunday.Dube emphasized that while there are various opinions on succession within the party, Mnangagwa has committed to adhering to the Constitution."There are differing views on the succession issue. Many party members believe he should hold on to power, but he has stated his intention to follow the Constitution. He has not expressed a desire to extend his tenure beyond his term. However, as the saying goes, 'While men propose, God disposes,'" Dube said.He cautioned against heeding advisors who might prioritize their personal gain over the national interest."We cannot predict the future - neither can spirit mediums. Only God knows what will happen in the coming years. Advisors who only look out for their own benefits are problematic. We must ensure that the advice given to the President does not solely serve individual interests, as this could undermine his legacy. He has worked hard as a minister, survived great dangers, and it would be tragic if his legacy were to be tarnished by such actions," Dube added.Regarding the upcoming Zanu-PF conference, Dube clarified that it would be an administrative meeting rather than an elective one.In her tribute, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, represented by deputy director for administration Julious Gwatiwa, highlighted the significant impact of the late Killion Dube's contributions to the liberation struggle."Dube's remarkable efforts in the liberation struggle brought freedom and dignity to all of us here today and to future generations," Ncube said.