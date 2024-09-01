News / National
Lawyer in trouble for prospecting for gold
3 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo-based lawyer Dumisani Dube (36) and his accomplice Dakar Mohammad are in soup after they were arrested for allegedly prospecting for gold without a license.
The duo appeared before Plumtree magistrate Arafat Kozanai who granted them $100 bail each yesterday.
The state alleged on 27 July police received a tip-off to the effect that the duo was prospecting for gold at a mine in Matabeleland South.
The police pounced on them and arrested them.
The duo appeared before Plumtree magistrate Arafat Kozanai who granted them $100 bail each yesterday.
The state alleged on 27 July police received a tip-off to the effect that the duo was prospecting for gold at a mine in Matabeleland South.
The police pounced on them and arrested them.
Source - Byo24News