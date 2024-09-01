Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lawyer in trouble for prospecting for gold

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo-based lawyer Dumisani Dube (36) and his accomplice Dakar Mohammad are in soup after they were arrested for allegedly prospecting for gold without a license.

The duo appeared before Plumtree magistrate Arafat Kozanai who granted them $100 bail each yesterday.

The state alleged on 27 July police received a tip-off to the effect that the duo was prospecting for gold at a mine in Matabeleland South.

The police pounced on them and arrested them.



Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Jeremy Clarkson 'saved the best for last' in Zimbabwe

51 mins ago | 23 Views

Zondo's lavish farewell bash under spotlight

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Chigumba survives road accident

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Mnangagwa regime told to end State sponsored abductions

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

5 killed as Zimbabwe-bound bus crashes in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

RioZim loses 200 mine claim battle

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwean sentenced to life in jail for murder in SA

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors begin Afcon hunt

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF MP $16,000 fraud case deferred

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Underfunding leaves Polad on life support

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Chief taken to court for endorsing ED2030 campaign

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Chief Mtshana Khumalo petitioned over poor roads

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bulawayo man jailed 20 years for raping job seeker

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

High turnout expected at Zanu-PF conference

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zesa introduces prepaid meters for industries

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Chief Kandana dies at 72

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa's nostalgic moment

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

New 'smart city' project for Bubi

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Bulawayo housing stands unaffordable for many

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa's govt, Ndabambi family meet over hero's burial

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Suspected stocktheives denied freedom again

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Tshinga Dube wary of Mnangagwa's advisers

7 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Matinyarare stopped!

7 hrs ago | 936 Views

Students teach Kaindu a lesson

18 hrs ago | 918 Views

Mnangagwa tours Huawei and BYD companies

18 hrs ago | 462 Views

Rupert overtakes Dangote as Africa's richest man under Ramaphosa's watch

19 hrs ago | 730 Views

The standardisation of the Ndebele language through dictionary-making

19 hrs ago | 307 Views

Bosso loses US$95,000 in 8 seasons due to fan violence

19 hrs ago | 158 Views

Corruption at office of South Africa's chief justice?

20 hrs ago | 613 Views

Nehawu KZN structures to drop ANC in favour of MK Party

20 hrs ago | 496 Views

Kaindu loses to Herentals

20 hrs ago | 204 Views

Sifiso Dabengwa dies

22 hrs ago | 4896 Views

Mnangagwa govt's spokesperson accuses Aaron Motsoaledi of xenophobia

01 Sep 2024 at 11:59hrs | 1098 Views

Revolt at MTN over CEO's 'female favourite'

01 Sep 2024 at 11:58hrs | 2972 Views

Extra Valembe, Jah and Chirambiwa share stage

01 Sep 2024 at 11:53hrs | 62 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs under fire

01 Sep 2024 at 10:27hrs | 1702 Views

Zimbabwe War veterans denounce Zanu-PF interference

01 Sep 2024 at 10:27hrs | 823 Views

Top Zanu-PF official robbed

01 Sep 2024 at 10:26hrs | 922 Views

Plumtree men arrested for murder

01 Sep 2024 at 10:26hrs | 250 Views

Consult us on water solutions, residents tell BCC

01 Sep 2024 at 10:26hrs | 155 Views

Is Zimbabwe headed for another coup?

01 Sep 2024 at 10:25hrs | 1506 Views

China offers more scholarships to Zimbabwean students

01 Sep 2024 at 10:23hrs | 134 Views

Goat thief jailed for 28 years

01 Sep 2024 at 10:23hrs | 234 Views

As Zimbabwe's rail system collapses, vice thrives in the trains left behind

01 Sep 2024 at 10:22hrs | 285 Views

SA Home Affairs to issue digital Zimbabwe Exemption Permits

01 Sep 2024 at 10:22hrs | 493 Views

Mugabe's son beats up a cop at roadblock

01 Sep 2024 at 10:21hrs | 470 Views

Washington Arubi back in Warriors colours again

01 Sep 2024 at 10:20hrs | 75 Views

Father, son reunite at Khami Prison after 27 years

01 Sep 2024 at 10:19hrs | 789 Views

Boy misses cow, fatally hits colleague with stone

01 Sep 2024 at 10:18hrs | 261 Views