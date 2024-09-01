Lawyer in trouble for prospecting for gold

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Bulawayo-based lawyer Dumisani Dube (36) and his accomplice Dakar Mohammad are in soup after they were arrested for allegedly prospecting for gold without a license.The duo appeared before Plumtree magistrate Arafat Kozanai who granted them $100 bail each yesterday.The state alleged on 27 July police received a tip-off to the effect that the duo was prospecting for gold at a mine in Matabeleland South.The police pounced on them and arrested them.