Suspected stocktheives denied freedom again

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
Three suspected cattle thieves who allegedly stole 18 cattle from grazing lands in Plumtree were denied freedom again yesterday after they had applied for discharge at the close of the state case.

They had applied for discharge at the close of the state case. In their application, they stated that the state had failed to establish a prima facie case, as such they ought to be acquitted at the close of the state case.

The presiding magistrate, Joshua Nembaware ruled that the evidence of all the state witnesses linked the accused persons to the commission of the offence, hence the state proved a prima facie case. He ordered the matter to proceed to the defence case. The matter was remanded to 16 September for the defence case.

The state led by Clement Mudenda alleged on January 28 at Lydead Farm, Shelton Dube (21), Sibangiswani Ncube (48) and Gilbert Ncube hatched a plan to steal cattle from grazing paddocks.

Working on a tip-off the police intercepted the trio driving the cattle.

Source - Byo24News

