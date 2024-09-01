Mnangagwa's govt, Ndabambi family meet over hero's burial

News / National

by Staff reporter

Family representatives of Brigadier General (Retired) Shadreck Dingani Ndabambi, who passed away last Wednesday at his farm in Glendale, Mashonaland Central, will meet with government officials today to set a burial date.Brig Gen Ndabambi, a highly decorated war veteran, was declared a national hero on Saturday in recognition of his distinguished service before and after Zimbabwe's independence.Ndabambi collapsed at his farm and was pronounced dead on arrival at Bindura General Hospital. Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Permanent Secretary Ambassador Raphael Faranisi confirmed that arrangements for the funeral are underway, including a meeting with the family to finalize the burial date.The national hero status was announced by Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha, who visited the family. Brig Gen Ndabambi's service was praised for its professionalism, bravery, and loyalty, which earned him the rank of brigadier-general and national hero recognition.War Veterans Minister Monica Mavhunga highlighted Ndabambi's contributions to both the liberation struggle and national development, noting his ongoing role in agriculture. Family spokesperson Solomon Musaka expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF, and other supporters for the honor bestowed upon Ndabambi.Mourners are currently gathered at Plot 7, Virginia Farm, in Glendale.