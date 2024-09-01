Bulawayo housing stands unaffordable for many

News / National

by Staff reporter

The escalating demand for family housing in Bulawayo has driven housing stand prices beyond many people's reach, as the local authority struggles to provide enough land for the growing number of home seekers on its official waiting list. The list, which now numbers 140,150 - up from 139,958 in May - continues to grow despite efforts to expand residential options through private developers.The cost of medium-density residential stands from private developers starts at around US$15,000, with high-density stands priced between US$6,000 and US$7,000. In rural areas like Tsholotsho and Nkayi, prices range from US$2,600 to US$6,000. These high prices, combined with stagnant wages and limited mortgage options, make it difficult for many to afford land, especially given the average monthly earnings of under US$500.Council chairperson for Health, Housing, and Education, Councillor Ntombizodwa Khumalo, expressed frustration with the high costs of stands and suggested that the housing list could shrink if the council implemented a pre-sale program for houses. However, concerns about payment defaults and outstanding bills complicate this approach.Bulawayo United Residents Association (Bura) chairperson, Mr. Winos Dube, urged the council to set annual targets for new stands and consider affordability in their agreements with developers.Council spokesperson Mrs. Nesisa Mpofu explained that prices are determined by the cost of providing essential services, and ten developers are working on various projects to deliver a total of 5,045 stands. The Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) is also involved in developing additional stands.The National Housing and Settlements Policy (NHSP) mandates that land for human settlements must be fully serviced before occupation, reflecting the government's commitment to infrastructure development. Plans for low-cost housing and more gated communities are being considered to address the needs of vulnerable groups.