Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo housing stands unaffordable for many

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The escalating demand for family housing in Bulawayo has driven housing stand prices beyond many people's reach, as the local authority struggles to provide enough land for the growing number of home seekers on its official waiting list. The list, which now numbers 140,150 - up from 139,958 in May - continues to grow despite efforts to expand residential options through private developers.

The cost of medium-density residential stands from private developers starts at around US$15,000, with high-density stands priced between US$6,000 and US$7,000. In rural areas like Tsholotsho and Nkayi, prices range from US$2,600 to US$6,000. These high prices, combined with stagnant wages and limited mortgage options, make it difficult for many to afford land, especially given the average monthly earnings of under US$500.

Council chairperson for Health, Housing, and Education, Councillor Ntombizodwa Khumalo, expressed frustration with the high costs of stands and suggested that the housing list could shrink if the council implemented a pre-sale program for houses. However, concerns about payment defaults and outstanding bills complicate this approach.

Bulawayo United Residents Association (Bura) chairperson, Mr. Winos Dube, urged the council to set annual targets for new stands and consider affordability in their agreements with developers.

Council spokesperson Mrs. Nesisa Mpofu explained that prices are determined by the cost of providing essential services, and ten developers are working on various projects to deliver a total of 5,045 stands. The Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) is also involved in developing additional stands.

The National Housing and Settlements Policy (NHSP) mandates that land for human settlements must be fully serviced before occupation, reflecting the government's commitment to infrastructure development. Plans for low-cost housing and more gated communities are being considered to address the needs of vulnerable groups.


Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Hero, #Burial

Comments

250m2 stand, payable in 2yrs installments


Must Read

Jeremy Clarkson 'saved the best for last' in Zimbabwe

53 mins ago | 23 Views

Zondo's lavish farewell bash under spotlight

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Chigumba survives road accident

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mnangagwa regime told to end State sponsored abductions

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

5 killed as Zimbabwe-bound bus crashes in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

RioZim loses 200 mine claim battle

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwean sentenced to life in jail for murder in SA

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors begin Afcon hunt

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF MP $16,000 fraud case deferred

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Underfunding leaves Polad on life support

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Chief taken to court for endorsing ED2030 campaign

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Chief Mtshana Khumalo petitioned over poor roads

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Bulawayo man jailed 20 years for raping job seeker

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

High turnout expected at Zanu-PF conference

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zesa introduces prepaid meters for industries

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Chief Kandana dies at 72

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa's nostalgic moment

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

New 'smart city' project for Bubi

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa's govt, Ndabambi family meet over hero's burial

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Suspected stocktheives denied freedom again

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Lawyer in trouble for prospecting for gold

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Tshinga Dube wary of Mnangagwa's advisers

7 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Matinyarare stopped!

7 hrs ago | 939 Views

Students teach Kaindu a lesson

18 hrs ago | 918 Views

Mnangagwa tours Huawei and BYD companies

18 hrs ago | 463 Views

Rupert overtakes Dangote as Africa's richest man under Ramaphosa's watch

19 hrs ago | 730 Views

The standardisation of the Ndebele language through dictionary-making

19 hrs ago | 309 Views

Bosso loses US$95,000 in 8 seasons due to fan violence

19 hrs ago | 158 Views

Corruption at office of South Africa's chief justice?

20 hrs ago | 613 Views

Nehawu KZN structures to drop ANC in favour of MK Party

20 hrs ago | 496 Views

Kaindu loses to Herentals

20 hrs ago | 204 Views

Sifiso Dabengwa dies

22 hrs ago | 4897 Views

Mnangagwa govt's spokesperson accuses Aaron Motsoaledi of xenophobia

01 Sep 2024 at 11:59hrs | 1098 Views

Revolt at MTN over CEO's 'female favourite'

01 Sep 2024 at 11:58hrs | 2973 Views

Extra Valembe, Jah and Chirambiwa share stage

01 Sep 2024 at 11:53hrs | 62 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs under fire

01 Sep 2024 at 10:27hrs | 1703 Views

Zimbabwe War veterans denounce Zanu-PF interference

01 Sep 2024 at 10:27hrs | 823 Views

Top Zanu-PF official robbed

01 Sep 2024 at 10:26hrs | 922 Views

Plumtree men arrested for murder

01 Sep 2024 at 10:26hrs | 250 Views

Consult us on water solutions, residents tell BCC

01 Sep 2024 at 10:26hrs | 155 Views

Is Zimbabwe headed for another coup?

01 Sep 2024 at 10:25hrs | 1507 Views

China offers more scholarships to Zimbabwean students

01 Sep 2024 at 10:23hrs | 134 Views

Goat thief jailed for 28 years

01 Sep 2024 at 10:23hrs | 234 Views

As Zimbabwe's rail system collapses, vice thrives in the trains left behind

01 Sep 2024 at 10:22hrs | 285 Views

SA Home Affairs to issue digital Zimbabwe Exemption Permits

01 Sep 2024 at 10:22hrs | 494 Views

Mugabe's son beats up a cop at roadblock

01 Sep 2024 at 10:21hrs | 470 Views

Washington Arubi back in Warriors colours again

01 Sep 2024 at 10:20hrs | 75 Views

Father, son reunite at Khami Prison after 27 years

01 Sep 2024 at 10:19hrs | 790 Views

Boy misses cow, fatally hits colleague with stone

01 Sep 2024 at 10:18hrs | 261 Views