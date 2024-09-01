New 'smart city' project for Bubi

News / National

by Staff reporter

A new "smart city" project is set to be developed in Nkenyane, Ward 14, approximately 20km north of Bulawayo in Bubi, Matabeleland North Province. This initiative aims to modernize the rural district through improved infrastructure and increased investment appeal.The proposal, which is awaiting Cabinet approval, has received support from three major corporations interested in building modern housing and a shopping mall. The project is expected to alleviate housing shortages in Bulawayo by attracting home-seekers to Bubi due to its proximity to the city.Smart city developments are gaining global popularity for their ability to enhance urban living through advanced information and communication technologies (ICTs) and sustainable practices. These cities are designed to improve operational efficiencies, public services, and overall quality of life.The Bubi Rural District Council plans to develop the smart city on 1,300 hectares of land secured through a joint venture with local farm owners. This initiative addresses the limitations faced by the current Inyathi District Service Centre, which struggles with land scarcity and an increasing demand for housing, with nearly 2,000 people on the waiting list.Dr. Partson Mlilo, Bubi Rural District Council’s CEO, highlighted that the smart city project aligns with Vision 2030’s goal of creating a middle-income economy. The smart city will feature modern infrastructure and innovative technology to support sustainable growth beyond a mining-based economy.Several stakeholders have expressed interest in the project, including a major financial company, a local mining firm, and an insurance company, all committing to build residential houses. The project will also include special housing packages for civil servants.The smart city initiative is part of the Zimbabwe National Human Settlement Plan (ZNHSP), which aims to address deficiencies in previous housing policies and contribute to Vision 2030. It also aligns with President Mnangagwa's directive for local authorities to develop and implement master plans for improved service delivery.Dr. Mlilo emphasized that the project will help decongest Bulawayo by providing additional housing options and meeting the growing demand for residential stands.