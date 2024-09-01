Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

New 'smart city' project for Bubi

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A new "smart city" project is set to be developed in Nkenyane, Ward 14, approximately 20km north of Bulawayo in Bubi, Matabeleland North Province. This initiative aims to modernize the rural district through improved infrastructure and increased investment appeal.

The proposal, which is awaiting Cabinet approval, has received support from three major corporations interested in building modern housing and a shopping mall. The project is expected to alleviate housing shortages in Bulawayo by attracting home-seekers to Bubi due to its proximity to the city.

Smart city developments are gaining global popularity for their ability to enhance urban living through advanced information and communication technologies (ICTs) and sustainable practices. These cities are designed to improve operational efficiencies, public services, and overall quality of life.

The Bubi Rural District Council plans to develop the smart city on 1,300 hectares of land secured through a joint venture with local farm owners. This initiative addresses the limitations faced by the current Inyathi District Service Centre, which struggles with land scarcity and an increasing demand for housing, with nearly 2,000 people on the waiting list.

Dr. Partson Mlilo, Bubi Rural District Council’s CEO, highlighted that the smart city project aligns with Vision 2030’s goal of creating a middle-income economy. The smart city will feature modern infrastructure and innovative technology to support sustainable growth beyond a mining-based economy.

Several stakeholders have expressed interest in the project, including a major financial company, a local mining firm, and an insurance company, all committing to build residential houses. The project will also include special housing packages for civil servants.

The smart city initiative is part of the Zimbabwe National Human Settlement Plan (ZNHSP), which aims to address deficiencies in previous housing policies and contribute to Vision 2030. It also aligns with President Mnangagwa's directive for local authorities to develop and implement master plans for improved service delivery.

Dr. Mlilo emphasized that the project will help decongest Bulawayo by providing additional housing options and meeting the growing demand for residential stands.


Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Hero, #Burial

Comments

250m2 stand, payable in 2yrs installments


Must Read

Jeremy Clarkson 'saved the best for last' in Zimbabwe

23 mins ago | 9 Views

Zondo's lavish farewell bash under spotlight

58 mins ago | 77 Views

Chigumba survives road accident

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Mnangagwa regime told to end State sponsored abductions

1 hr ago | 86 Views

5 killed as Zimbabwe-bound bus crashes in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

RioZim loses 200 mine claim battle

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwean sentenced to life in jail for murder in SA

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors begin Afcon hunt

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF MP $16,000 fraud case deferred

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Underfunding leaves Polad on life support

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Chief taken to court for endorsing ED2030 campaign

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Chief Mtshana Khumalo petitioned over poor roads

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Bulawayo man jailed 20 years for raping job seeker

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

High turnout expected at Zanu-PF conference

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zesa introduces prepaid meters for industries

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chief Kandana dies at 72

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa's nostalgic moment

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Bulawayo housing stands unaffordable for many

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa's govt, Ndabambi family meet over hero's burial

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Suspected stocktheives denied freedom again

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Lawyer in trouble for prospecting for gold

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Tshinga Dube wary of Mnangagwa's advisers

7 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Matinyarare stopped!

7 hrs ago | 905 Views

Students teach Kaindu a lesson

18 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mnangagwa tours Huawei and BYD companies

18 hrs ago | 454 Views

Rupert overtakes Dangote as Africa's richest man under Ramaphosa's watch

18 hrs ago | 720 Views

The standardisation of the Ndebele language through dictionary-making

19 hrs ago | 304 Views

Bosso loses US$95,000 in 8 seasons due to fan violence

19 hrs ago | 156 Views

Corruption at office of South Africa's chief justice?

20 hrs ago | 609 Views

Nehawu KZN structures to drop ANC in favour of MK Party

20 hrs ago | 490 Views

Kaindu loses to Herentals

20 hrs ago | 204 Views

Sifiso Dabengwa dies

21 hrs ago | 4823 Views

Mnangagwa govt's spokesperson accuses Aaron Motsoaledi of xenophobia

01 Sep 2024 at 11:59hrs | 1092 Views

Revolt at MTN over CEO's 'female favourite'

01 Sep 2024 at 11:58hrs | 2931 Views

Extra Valembe, Jah and Chirambiwa share stage

01 Sep 2024 at 11:53hrs | 59 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs under fire

01 Sep 2024 at 10:27hrs | 1695 Views

Zimbabwe War veterans denounce Zanu-PF interference

01 Sep 2024 at 10:27hrs | 816 Views

Top Zanu-PF official robbed

01 Sep 2024 at 10:26hrs | 917 Views

Plumtree men arrested for murder

01 Sep 2024 at 10:26hrs | 248 Views

Consult us on water solutions, residents tell BCC

01 Sep 2024 at 10:26hrs | 155 Views

Is Zimbabwe headed for another coup?

01 Sep 2024 at 10:25hrs | 1477 Views

China offers more scholarships to Zimbabwean students

01 Sep 2024 at 10:23hrs | 134 Views

Goat thief jailed for 28 years

01 Sep 2024 at 10:23hrs | 230 Views

As Zimbabwe's rail system collapses, vice thrives in the trains left behind

01 Sep 2024 at 10:22hrs | 278 Views

SA Home Affairs to issue digital Zimbabwe Exemption Permits

01 Sep 2024 at 10:22hrs | 484 Views

Mugabe's son beats up a cop at roadblock

01 Sep 2024 at 10:21hrs | 455 Views

Washington Arubi back in Warriors colours again

01 Sep 2024 at 10:20hrs | 72 Views

Father, son reunite at Khami Prison after 27 years

01 Sep 2024 at 10:19hrs | 768 Views

Boy misses cow, fatally hits colleague with stone

01 Sep 2024 at 10:18hrs | 249 Views