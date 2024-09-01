Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's nostalgic moment

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa recently revisited the Nanjing Army Command College, where he had trained in 1964 with four fellow Zimbabweans. This visit was a nostalgic reflection on his journey from a revolutionary trainee to the President of an independent Zimbabwe. During his time at the college, he and his comrades, who are now all deceased, acquired crucial military skills necessary for their struggle for national freedom.

As he walked through the college grounds, President Mnangagwa reminisced about the sacrifices and challenges he faced, and the pivotal role the training played in his rise to leadership. In the visitors' book, he acknowledged the college’s impact on his presidency, writing, "This is the college where I undertook my first military training, 62 years ago. This military college has a legitimate claim over my being the current President of Zimbabwe today. I am your product, congratulations for producing a President."

In addition to his visit to the college, President Mnangagwa met with Communist Party of China (CPC) leadership in Jiangsu, including Secretary General Xin Changxing. He invited Chinese companies to explore investment opportunities in Zimbabwe and expressed gratitude for China's support in advocating for the removal of sanctions that have hindered Zimbabwe’s development. President Mnangagwa reaffirmed Zimbabwe's commitment to China's One-China policy and emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The FOCAC aims to boost economic cooperation, investment, infrastructure development, and political relations between China and Africa, while also fostering cultural exchanges. For Zimbabwe, participation in FOCAC offers opportunities for increased investment, economic growth, and access to Chinese technology and expertise.

President Mnangagwa's visit to Beijing will include a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and a State banquet hosted by Premier Li Qiang. His engagement at FOCAC, scheduled for September 4th and 5th, will further solidify the partnership between Zimbabwe and China.


Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Hero, #Burial

Comments

250m2 stand, payable in 2yrs installments


Must Read

Jeremy Clarkson 'saved the best for last' in Zimbabwe

20 mins ago | 5 Views

Zondo's lavish farewell bash under spotlight

55 mins ago | 74 Views

Chigumba survives road accident

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa regime told to end State sponsored abductions

1 hr ago | 82 Views

5 killed as Zimbabwe-bound bus crashes in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

RioZim loses 200 mine claim battle

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwean sentenced to life in jail for murder in SA

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors begin Afcon hunt

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF MP $16,000 fraud case deferred

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Underfunding leaves Polad on life support

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Chief taken to court for endorsing ED2030 campaign

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Chief Mtshana Khumalo petitioned over poor roads

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bulawayo man jailed 20 years for raping job seeker

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

High turnout expected at Zanu-PF conference

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zesa introduces prepaid meters for industries

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chief Kandana dies at 72

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

New 'smart city' project for Bubi

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Bulawayo housing stands unaffordable for many

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa's govt, Ndabambi family meet over hero's burial

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Suspected stocktheives denied freedom again

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Lawyer in trouble for prospecting for gold

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Tshinga Dube wary of Mnangagwa's advisers

7 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Matinyarare stopped!

7 hrs ago | 900 Views

Students teach Kaindu a lesson

18 hrs ago | 903 Views

Mnangagwa tours Huawei and BYD companies

18 hrs ago | 452 Views

Rupert overtakes Dangote as Africa's richest man under Ramaphosa's watch

18 hrs ago | 719 Views

The standardisation of the Ndebele language through dictionary-making

19 hrs ago | 303 Views

Bosso loses US$95,000 in 8 seasons due to fan violence

19 hrs ago | 156 Views

Corruption at office of South Africa's chief justice?

20 hrs ago | 608 Views

Nehawu KZN structures to drop ANC in favour of MK Party

20 hrs ago | 489 Views

Kaindu loses to Herentals

20 hrs ago | 203 Views

Sifiso Dabengwa dies

21 hrs ago | 4817 Views

Mnangagwa govt's spokesperson accuses Aaron Motsoaledi of xenophobia

01 Sep 2024 at 11:59hrs | 1091 Views

Revolt at MTN over CEO's 'female favourite'

01 Sep 2024 at 11:58hrs | 2925 Views

Extra Valembe, Jah and Chirambiwa share stage

01 Sep 2024 at 11:53hrs | 59 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs under fire

01 Sep 2024 at 10:27hrs | 1692 Views

Zimbabwe War veterans denounce Zanu-PF interference

01 Sep 2024 at 10:27hrs | 815 Views

Top Zanu-PF official robbed

01 Sep 2024 at 10:26hrs | 917 Views

Plumtree men arrested for murder

01 Sep 2024 at 10:26hrs | 248 Views

Consult us on water solutions, residents tell BCC

01 Sep 2024 at 10:26hrs | 155 Views

Is Zimbabwe headed for another coup?

01 Sep 2024 at 10:25hrs | 1473 Views

China offers more scholarships to Zimbabwean students

01 Sep 2024 at 10:23hrs | 134 Views

Goat thief jailed for 28 years

01 Sep 2024 at 10:23hrs | 230 Views

As Zimbabwe's rail system collapses, vice thrives in the trains left behind

01 Sep 2024 at 10:22hrs | 276 Views

SA Home Affairs to issue digital Zimbabwe Exemption Permits

01 Sep 2024 at 10:22hrs | 484 Views

Mugabe's son beats up a cop at roadblock

01 Sep 2024 at 10:21hrs | 453 Views

Washington Arubi back in Warriors colours again

01 Sep 2024 at 10:20hrs | 72 Views

Father, son reunite at Khami Prison after 27 years

01 Sep 2024 at 10:19hrs | 767 Views

Boy misses cow, fatally hits colleague with stone

01 Sep 2024 at 10:18hrs | 249 Views