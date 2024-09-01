Mnangagwa's nostalgic moment

News / National

President Mnangagwa recently revisited the Nanjing Army Command College, where he had trained in 1964 with four fellow Zimbabweans. This visit was a nostalgic reflection on his journey from a revolutionary trainee to the President of an independent Zimbabwe. During his time at the college, he and his comrades, who are now all deceased, acquired crucial military skills necessary for their struggle for national freedom.As he walked through the college grounds, President Mnangagwa reminisced about the sacrifices and challenges he faced, and the pivotal role the training played in his rise to leadership. In the visitors' book, he acknowledged the college’s impact on his presidency, writing, "This is the college where I undertook my first military training, 62 years ago. This military college has a legitimate claim over my being the current President of Zimbabwe today. I am your product, congratulations for producing a President."In addition to his visit to the college, President Mnangagwa met with Communist Party of China (CPC) leadership in Jiangsu, including Secretary General Xin Changxing. He invited Chinese companies to explore investment opportunities in Zimbabwe and expressed gratitude for China's support in advocating for the removal of sanctions that have hindered Zimbabwe’s development. President Mnangagwa reaffirmed Zimbabwe's commitment to China's One-China policy and emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).The FOCAC aims to boost economic cooperation, investment, infrastructure development, and political relations between China and Africa, while also fostering cultural exchanges. For Zimbabwe, participation in FOCAC offers opportunities for increased investment, economic growth, and access to Chinese technology and expertise.President Mnangagwa's visit to Beijing will include a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and a State banquet hosted by Premier Li Qiang. His engagement at FOCAC, scheduled for September 4th and 5th, will further solidify the partnership between Zimbabwe and China.