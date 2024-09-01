Chief Kandana dies at 72

News / National

by Staff reporter

Chief Kandana of Bulilima District, Matabeleland South Province, has passed away at the age of 72 after a brief illness at Plumtree District Hospital. Born Michael Magutshwa, he had been a traditional leader since his appointment on June 11, 2007.Mourners, including family and friends, are gathering at his homestead in Ward 2. Chief Kandana is scheduled to be buried there on Saturday, September 7, 2024. He is survived by his wife, Simeleni, two children, and three grandchildren.Matabeleland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr. Evelyn Ndlovu, visited the family to offer condolences and support. She provided gifts such as cabbages, sugar, bread, and teabags and encouraged Chief Kandana's wife to remain strong during this challenging period.Chief Kandana's jurisdiction covered Wards Sikhathini, Gwambe, and Bezu, with Headmen Bidi, Sikhathini, and Takalinga assisting him in these areas.