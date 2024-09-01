Zesa introduces prepaid meters for industries

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) is introducing prepaid meters for medium and large-scale customers, including those in the manufacturing sector, to address its significant debt of over ZiG$5.7 billion.Industry, commerce, and mining account for 74% of this debt, with each sector contributing 50% and 12% respectively. In contrast, domestic users owe only 1% but are disproportionately affected by power outages despite paying in advance.The switch to prepaid meters is expected to incentivize medium and large-scale customers to invest in solar power systems, thereby reducing strain on the national grid. ZETDC plans to complete the transition of all medium and large postpaid accounts to prepaid by October 1, 2024.Currently, 95% of domestic and small business customers have already migrated to the prepaid system. ZETDC’s executive chairman, Dr. Sydney Gata, highlighted that the substantial debt and vandalism are straining the utility’s operations, forcing them to export electricity during non-peak hours to generate foreign currency.