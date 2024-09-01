High turnout expected at Zanu-PF conference

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zanu-PF 21st National People's Conference is set to take place at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Grounds in Bulawayo from October 22 to 27, with an anticipated turnout of over 4,000 delegates, including diplomats.The conference will reflect on the government's achievements under Vision 2030 and celebrate recent successes, such as President Mnangagwa's election victory and the recent SADC chairmanship. The theme of this year's conference is "Industrialise and Modernise Towards the Attainment of Vision 2030."Dr. Obert Mpofu, Zanu-PF Secretary-General, confirmed that preparations are on track, with final touches being made. Key logistical arrangements, including catering and transport, are being managed effectively.The conference will address various topics, including the party's state, economic conditions, infrastructure development, and poverty eradication. It will also review significant investments like the US$1.5 billion Dinson Iron and Steel Company and ongoing infrastructure projects.Proposed resolutions from various provinces will be presented to the party leadership for discussion.