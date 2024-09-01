Bulawayo man jailed 20 years for raping job seeker

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 26-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man has been sentenced to 20 years in jail after being convicted of raping a 17-year-old girl who was looking for employment, three times.The man was arraigned before the Western Commonage Magistrates Court.According to court papers, sometime in March, the 17-year-old girl posted on a WhatsApp group looking for a job.On May 1, she received a message from the accused person indicating that his grandmother in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, was in need of a house helper.The complainant proceeded to Bulawayo from Plumtree on May 5 when she met the accused person who was in the company of two friends.The accused person took the complainant to a beerhall before taking her to Mpopoma where he resided.He promised to take her to Cowdray Park the following morning. When the complainant went to sleep the accused person got into the room where she was sleeping and joined her in bed.He forcibly removed her clothes before raping her thrice.The complainant filed a police report leading to the arrest of the accused.