Chief Mtshana Khumalo petitioned over poor roads

News / National

by Staff reporter

Villagers in Bubi, Matabeleland North province, have petitioned their traditional leader, Chief Mtshane Khumalo, regarding the poor condition of the Inyathi-Bubi Road, which has been neglected for 43 years.In their petition, dated August 28, the Bubi Forum Executive Development Organisation expressed frustration over the road's state, highlighting its detrimental impact on local development and the high transport costs incurred. They noted that the US$5 charged for a 60km journey contrasts sharply with lower costs in neighboring towns, adding a significant economic burden to the community.The petition underscores the severe consequences of the road's neglect, including frequent breakdowns, accidents, and a general state of anxiety among commuters, including schoolchildren and the elderly. The villagers urged Chief Khumalo, also the president of the Council of Chiefs, to use his influence to address the issue, framing their plea as a fight for their safety, livelihoods, and future.Chief Khumalo acknowledged the petition but mentioned he had not yet received it. He noted that he had a court session in Bubi on the day the petition was dated and expected that the letter might still be on its way.