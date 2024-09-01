Chief taken to court for endorsing ED2030 campaign

News / National

by Staff reporter

Chief Seke designate, Stanley Chimanikire, has been taken to court for publicly endorsing a push to amend Zimbabwe's Constitution to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term until 2030.Although Mnangagwa has repeatedly stated he will adhere to his constitutionally mandated two-term limit ending in 2028, loyalists are advocating for a constitutional amendment to extend his presidency.Chimanikire's support for this amendment and his partisan remarks, including chants in favor of Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF, have led to allegations of violating constitutional provisions that mandate political neutrality for traditional leaders.Esther Vongai Zimudzi, a pro-democracy campaigner, filed a High Court application against Chief Chimanikire, citing his endorsement of Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF as unconstitutional. Zimudzi argues that Chimanikire's actions infringe on the Constitution’s guarantees of political impartiality for traditional leaders and her own political rights. The application seeks a court order for Chimanikire to retract his statements and for the National Council of Chiefs to initiate disciplinary action against him.The case highlights ongoing tensions between traditional leaders and political neutrality in Zimbabwe. Previous instances, such as the 2018 case involving Chief Fortune Charumbira, show a pattern of traditional leaders being accused of partisan behavior, often aligning with Zanu-PF and pressuring their communities to do the same.