Underfunding leaves Polad on life support

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has positioned Sengezo Tshabangu, the new Secretary-General of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), as a prominent opposition figure amid the faltering Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) project.Established by Mnangagwa after the 2018 elections, Polad was meant to facilitate dialogue between presidential candidates. However, the project has struggled with underfunding and has been criticized for its perceived role as a Zanu-PF-supportive platform, particularly after former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa declined to participate.Polad's spokesperson, Francis Danha, has confirmed that the forum is currently on hold due to financial constraints and other national commitments, with no immediate plans to resume. Despite the pause, Danha maintains that Polad remains valuable for Zimbabwe's political landscape.In the meantime, Tshabangu has emerged as a key opposition figure, attending major state events and receiving financial support under the Political Parties Finances Act after he took control of the CCC from Chamisa.Criticism of Polad includes accusations of it being a tool for Mnangagwa's 2030 agenda and potential term extension, with some parties like MDC-T refusing to join.Polad's spending on vehicles and diplomatic perks for its members has faced scrutiny for being an inefficient use of taxpayer money.The situation reflects ongoing skepticism about the project's legitimacy and effectiveness in fostering genuine political dialogue.