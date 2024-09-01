Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Underfunding leaves Polad on life support

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has positioned Sengezo Tshabangu, the new Secretary-General of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), as a prominent opposition figure amid the faltering Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) project.

Established by Mnangagwa after the 2018 elections, Polad was meant to facilitate dialogue between presidential candidates. However, the project has struggled with underfunding and has been criticized for its perceived role as a Zanu-PF-supportive platform, particularly after former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa declined to participate.

Polad's spokesperson, Francis Danha, has confirmed that the forum is currently on hold due to financial constraints and other national commitments, with no immediate plans to resume. Despite the pause, Danha maintains that Polad remains valuable for Zimbabwe's political landscape.

In the meantime, Tshabangu has emerged as a key opposition figure, attending major state events and receiving financial support under the Political Parties Finances Act after he took control of the CCC from Chamisa.

Criticism of Polad includes accusations of it being a tool for Mnangagwa's 2030 agenda and potential term extension, with some parties like MDC-T refusing to join.

Polad's spending on vehicles and diplomatic perks for its members has faced scrutiny for being an inefficient use of taxpayer money.

The situation reflects ongoing skepticism about the project's legitimacy and effectiveness in fostering genuine political dialogue.

Source - newsday
More on: #Polad, #Life, #Support

Comments

250m2 stand, payable in 2yrs installments


Must Read

Jeremy Clarkson 'saved the best for last' in Zimbabwe

24 mins ago | 9 Views

Zondo's lavish farewell bash under spotlight

60 mins ago | 79 Views

Chigumba survives road accident

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa regime told to end State sponsored abductions

1 hr ago | 88 Views

5 killed as Zimbabwe-bound bus crashes in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

RioZim loses 200 mine claim battle

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwean sentenced to life in jail for murder in SA

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors begin Afcon hunt

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF MP $16,000 fraud case deferred

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Chief taken to court for endorsing ED2030 campaign

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Chief Mtshana Khumalo petitioned over poor roads

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Bulawayo man jailed 20 years for raping job seeker

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

High turnout expected at Zanu-PF conference

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zesa introduces prepaid meters for industries

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chief Kandana dies at 72

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa's nostalgic moment

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

New 'smart city' project for Bubi

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Bulawayo housing stands unaffordable for many

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa's govt, Ndabambi family meet over hero's burial

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Suspected stocktheives denied freedom again

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Lawyer in trouble for prospecting for gold

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Tshinga Dube wary of Mnangagwa's advisers

7 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Matinyarare stopped!

7 hrs ago | 908 Views

Students teach Kaindu a lesson

18 hrs ago | 906 Views

Mnangagwa tours Huawei and BYD companies

18 hrs ago | 454 Views

Rupert overtakes Dangote as Africa's richest man under Ramaphosa's watch

18 hrs ago | 720 Views

The standardisation of the Ndebele language through dictionary-making

19 hrs ago | 304 Views

Bosso loses US$95,000 in 8 seasons due to fan violence

19 hrs ago | 156 Views

Corruption at office of South Africa's chief justice?

20 hrs ago | 609 Views

Nehawu KZN structures to drop ANC in favour of MK Party

20 hrs ago | 490 Views

Kaindu loses to Herentals

20 hrs ago | 204 Views

Sifiso Dabengwa dies

21 hrs ago | 4829 Views

Mnangagwa govt's spokesperson accuses Aaron Motsoaledi of xenophobia

01 Sep 2024 at 11:59hrs | 1092 Views

Revolt at MTN over CEO's 'female favourite'

01 Sep 2024 at 11:58hrs | 2931 Views

Extra Valembe, Jah and Chirambiwa share stage

01 Sep 2024 at 11:53hrs | 60 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs under fire

01 Sep 2024 at 10:27hrs | 1696 Views

Zimbabwe War veterans denounce Zanu-PF interference

01 Sep 2024 at 10:27hrs | 816 Views

Top Zanu-PF official robbed

01 Sep 2024 at 10:26hrs | 917 Views

Plumtree men arrested for murder

01 Sep 2024 at 10:26hrs | 248 Views

Consult us on water solutions, residents tell BCC

01 Sep 2024 at 10:26hrs | 155 Views

Is Zimbabwe headed for another coup?

01 Sep 2024 at 10:25hrs | 1478 Views

China offers more scholarships to Zimbabwean students

01 Sep 2024 at 10:23hrs | 134 Views

Goat thief jailed for 28 years

01 Sep 2024 at 10:23hrs | 230 Views

As Zimbabwe's rail system collapses, vice thrives in the trains left behind

01 Sep 2024 at 10:22hrs | 278 Views

SA Home Affairs to issue digital Zimbabwe Exemption Permits

01 Sep 2024 at 10:22hrs | 485 Views

Mugabe's son beats up a cop at roadblock

01 Sep 2024 at 10:21hrs | 457 Views

Washington Arubi back in Warriors colours again

01 Sep 2024 at 10:20hrs | 73 Views

Father, son reunite at Khami Prison after 27 years

01 Sep 2024 at 10:19hrs | 769 Views

Boy misses cow, fatally hits colleague with stone

01 Sep 2024 at 10:18hrs | 249 Views