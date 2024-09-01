Latest News Editor's Choice


Ex-Zanu-PF MP $16,000 fraud case deferred

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Tinashe Maduza, the former Member of Parliament for Kambuzuma, has been remanded in custody following his appearance at the Harare Magistrates Court on charges of fraud involving US$16,025.

Maduza, represented by Devoted Nyagano, faces accusations related to fraudulent activities connected to the Four Gracelands co-operative, where he served as chairperson.

According to the prosecution, the complainant joined Four Gracelands in 2017, paying a deposit of US$6,000 for a residential stand in Warren Park, Harare, with a promise of receiving the stand documents after settling the remaining US$2,000. However, the complainant discovered that the stand was already occupied and was subsequently allocated a different stand, for which she made additional payments totaling US$3,800, including fees for transportation and construction.

The fraud came to light when the complainant learned from Four Gracelands that Maduza was no longer the chairperson and found that her newly allocated stand also belonged to someone else. Despite multiple payments made to Maduza, the stand was never secured, leading to his arrest and charges of fraud. Maduza is set to appear again in court for a bail application.



Source - newsday
