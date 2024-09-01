Zimbabwe Warriors begin Afcon hunt

News / National

by Staff reporter

Khama Billiat led a group of locally-based Warriors players who departed for Uganda ahead of next week’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers. Zimbabwe will open their Group J campaign with a match against Kenya on Friday and will face Cameroon four days later. Both games will be played at Mandela Stadium in Uganda, as Kenya and Zimbabwe lack Caf-certified venues.The 18-member delegation includes nine local players and 10 technical staff, led by new Warriors coach Michael Nees. Notably absent from the squad are Sharif Mussa and Nick Munyonga, who were controversially removed following a dispute between the Zifa normalisation committee and the association’s secretariat. Their replacements, Clemence Matawu and Idzai Muzondo, joined the team in their stead.Billiat, who recently came out of international retirement, joined his teammates including Walter Musona, Brian Banda, and Benard Donovan, who missed their clubs' league matches to be part of the squad. The foreign-based players are expected to arrive in Kampala soon, although Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway was ruled out due to a hamstring injury.Warriors squadGoalkeepers: Washington Arubi, Marley Tavaziva, Donovan BernardDefenders: Gerald Takwara, Munashe Garananga, Andrew Mbeba, Godknows Murwira, Emmanuel Jalai, Teenage Hadebe.Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi, Andy Rinomhota, Jordan Zemura, Walter Musona, Daniel Msendami, Brian Banda, Tawanda Maswanhise, Tawanda Chirewa, Richard Hachiro, Khama Billiat.Strikers: Tino Kadewere, Douglas Mapfumo, Prince Dube, Obriel Chirinda.