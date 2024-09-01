Zimbabwean sentenced to life in jail for murder in SA

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zimbabwean national, Norest Singage, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Pretoria North Magistrates' Court last week for the murder of a woman during a robbery, with an additional 27 years for two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances. His accomplice, Rodwin Maphinde, received a 12-year prison term for his role in the robbery. Both men have been declared unfit to possess firearms.The court heard that Singage and Maphinde committed the crimes on August 26 and September 2020. They initially robbed a man and later targeted a family, taking them to a mountain where Singage killed the woman. The husband managed to escape and report the incident, leading to their arrest in October 2020.Despite pleading not guilty, Singage and Maphinde's guilt was proven beyond reasonable doubt. Prosecutor Lebogang Mokome highlighted the premeditated nature of the crimes and the severe impact on the victims' families. Magistrate Motiang emphasized the need for harsh penalties to address rising violent crime and protect the community. The National Prosecuting Authority welcomed the sentences, underscoring its commitment to public safety.