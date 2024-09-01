5 killed as Zimbabwe-bound bus crashes in South Africa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Five people reportedly lost their lives, and an unspecified number were injured when a Tamuka Luxury coach crashed in Mokopane, Limpopo province, South Africa, on Sunday evening.Media reports indicate that the cross-border bus, traveling from Johannesburg, overturned on the N1 highway northbound towards the Nyl Plaza, just outside Mokopane, around 5:30 PM.Among the deceased were four men and one woman. Many passengers sustained injuries of varying severity and were taken to nearby hospitals in Mokopane for treatment.The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety has confirmed the accident.This incident follows another tragic road accident last Tuesday, in which 10 people lost their lives. A Mzansi Express bus, traveling from Harare to Johannesburg, crashed near Polokwane just before midnight, underscoring the perilous nature of South African highways.