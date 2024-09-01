Latest News Editor's Choice


Chigumba survives road accident

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba was yesterday involved in a road traffic accident near Mapinga along the Harare-Chirundu Highway.

Acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Effort Chapoto was this morning yet to respond to inquiries from The Herald regarding the accident that involved her Toyota Landcruiser Prado.

Sources told this publication that Justice Chigumba escaped the accident unhurt while her driver sustained minor injuries after her vehicle was side-swapped by another.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary, Nick Mangwana tweeted about the accident on his X account and said that Justice Chigumba was unhurt.

"Yesterday, @ZECzim chairperson, Justice Chigumba was involved in an accident on her way from Chinhoyi when a haulage tanker crashed into three vehicles including hers. There were no fatalities from the accident and Justice Chigumba was not injured," he tweeted.


