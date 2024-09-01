News / National
Jeremy Clarkson 'saved the best for last' in Zimbabwe
Jeremy Clarkson says The Grand Tour 'saved the best for last' - ZIMBABWE.
The hit Amazon Prime show has recorded its final episode, released on September 13.
It sees Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond drive across Zimbabwe as they reminisce on their 22-year TV career.
Jeremy Clarkson 'saved the best for last'
