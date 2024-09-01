Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

FRELIMO reaches out to voters in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The ruling FRELIMO party of Mozambique has taken its campaign trail to Mutare as the party seeks to mobilise over 33 000 voters in Zimbabwe in support of its presidential candidate, Daniel Francisco Chapo.

The FRELIMO party launched its Zimbabwean election campaign in Bindura last month.

FRELIMO Head of delegation and Central Committee member, Dulce Gemo is confident of a resounding victory for his party ahead of the October 9 polls.

"We are preparing our national polls through this campaign that is taking place in Mozambique and other nine countries in the diaspora that have a number of Mozambicans that are registered voters. We are going to win the election," said Gemo.

Source - zbc

Comments

250m2 stand, payable in 2yrs installments


Must Read

Mnangagwa engages Zimbabwean Diaspora in China

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Buyanga in fresh bid to nullify warrant of arrest

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Xiluva leader Bongani Baloyi to join Zuma's MKP

6 hrs ago | 287 Views

Jeremy Clarkson 'saved the best for last' in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 638 Views

Zondo's lavish farewell bash under spotlight

8 hrs ago | 702 Views

Chigumba survives road accident

8 hrs ago | 863 Views

Mnangagwa regime told to end State sponsored abductions

8 hrs ago | 630 Views

5 killed as Zimbabwe-bound bus crashes in South Africa

8 hrs ago | 653 Views

RioZim loses 200 mine claim battle

8 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimbabwean sentenced to life in jail for murder in SA

8 hrs ago | 425 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors begin Afcon hunt

8 hrs ago | 211 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF MP $16,000 fraud case deferred

8 hrs ago | 159 Views

Underfunding leaves Polad on life support

8 hrs ago | 222 Views

Chief taken to court for endorsing ED2030 campaign

8 hrs ago | 546 Views

Chief Mtshana Khumalo petitioned over poor roads

8 hrs ago | 182 Views

Bulawayo man jailed 20 years for raping job seeker

8 hrs ago | 197 Views

High turnout expected at Zanu-PF conference

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zesa introduces prepaid meters for industries

8 hrs ago | 162 Views

Chief Kandana dies at 72

9 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mnangagwa's nostalgic moment

9 hrs ago | 134 Views

New 'smart city' project for Bubi

9 hrs ago | 204 Views

Bulawayo housing stands unaffordable for many

9 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa's govt, Ndabambi family meet over hero's burial

9 hrs ago | 159 Views

Suspected stocktheives denied freedom again

9 hrs ago | 66 Views

Lawyer in trouble for prospecting for gold

9 hrs ago | 300 Views

Tshinga Dube wary of Mnangagwa's advisers

13 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Matinyarare stopped!

13 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Students teach Kaindu a lesson

01 Sep 2024 at 19:37hrs | 1079 Views

Mnangagwa tours Huawei and BYD companies

01 Sep 2024 at 19:17hrs | 501 Views

Rupert overtakes Dangote as Africa's richest man under Ramaphosa's watch

01 Sep 2024 at 18:57hrs | 884 Views

The standardisation of the Ndebele language through dictionary-making

01 Sep 2024 at 18:42hrs | 330 Views

Bosso loses US$95,000 in 8 seasons due to fan violence

01 Sep 2024 at 18:25hrs | 168 Views

Corruption at office of South Africa's chief justice?

01 Sep 2024 at 17:40hrs | 636 Views

Nehawu KZN structures to drop ANC in favour of MK Party

01 Sep 2024 at 17:29hrs | 568 Views

Kaindu loses to Herentals

01 Sep 2024 at 17:16hrs | 215 Views

Sifiso Dabengwa dies

01 Sep 2024 at 15:52hrs | 5408 Views

Mnangagwa govt's spokesperson accuses Aaron Motsoaledi of xenophobia

01 Sep 2024 at 11:59hrs | 1180 Views

Revolt at MTN over CEO's 'female favourite'

01 Sep 2024 at 11:58hrs | 3381 Views

Extra Valembe, Jah and Chirambiwa share stage

01 Sep 2024 at 11:53hrs | 68 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs under fire

01 Sep 2024 at 10:27hrs | 1800 Views

Zimbabwe War veterans denounce Zanu-PF interference

01 Sep 2024 at 10:27hrs | 864 Views

Top Zanu-PF official robbed

01 Sep 2024 at 10:26hrs | 959 Views

Plumtree men arrested for murder

01 Sep 2024 at 10:26hrs | 267 Views

Consult us on water solutions, residents tell BCC

01 Sep 2024 at 10:26hrs | 163 Views

Is Zimbabwe headed for another coup?

01 Sep 2024 at 10:25hrs | 1713 Views

China offers more scholarships to Zimbabwean students

01 Sep 2024 at 10:23hrs | 145 Views

Goat thief jailed for 28 years

01 Sep 2024 at 10:23hrs | 245 Views

As Zimbabwe's rail system collapses, vice thrives in the trains left behind

01 Sep 2024 at 10:22hrs | 315 Views

SA Home Affairs to issue digital Zimbabwe Exemption Permits

01 Sep 2024 at 10:22hrs | 551 Views