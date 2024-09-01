FRELIMO reaches out to voters in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

The ruling FRELIMO party of Mozambique has taken its campaign trail to Mutare as the party seeks to mobilise over 33 000 voters in Zimbabwe in support of its presidential candidate, Daniel Francisco Chapo.The FRELIMO party launched its Zimbabwean election campaign in Bindura last month.FRELIMO Head of delegation and Central Committee member, Dulce Gemo is confident of a resounding victory for his party ahead of the October 9 polls."We are preparing our national polls through this campaign that is taking place in Mozambique and other nine countries in the diaspora that have a number of Mozambicans that are registered voters. We are going to win the election," said Gemo.