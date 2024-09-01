Latest News Editor's Choice


Buyanga in fresh bid to nullify warrant of arrest

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
South African-based business tycoon Frank Buyanga, who is facing kidnapping charges, has launched a new effort to have a warrant of arrest against him canceled.

Buyanga has been in custody since November 10, 2022, after being arrested by South African police at the request of Zimbabwean authorities. He is currently awaiting extradition proceedings.

The case stems from a long-standing legal dispute between Buyanga and his former girlfriend, Chantelle Muteswa, over custody of their minor child. A Harare magistrate's court issued a warrant of arrest against Buyanga after he took the child to South Africa without the mother's consent.

The warrant was initially canceled but was later reinstated after the prosecution successfully applied for its reinstatement at the High Court early last year.

Source - The Herald
