Mnangagwa engages Zimbabwean Diaspora in China

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa held a significant engagement today with the Zimbabwean Diaspora community in China, as part of his visit to Beijing for the upcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) 2024 Summit.

The meeting was aimed at gathering insights and feedback from Zimbabweans living abroad, on the country's development.

During the engagement, members of the Diaspora commended President Mnangagwa for the achievements of the Second Republic, highlighting progress made in various sectors, including infrastructure, education, and healthcare. They also took the opportunity to voice the challenges they face while living abroad, ranging from legal issues to economic hardships.

President Mnangagwa assured the community that the Government is committed to addressing their concerns and enhancing support for Zimbabweans overseas. He emphasised the importance of the Diaspora in contributing to the nation's development and reiterated the Government's commitment to creating an environment conducive to their involvement.

As Zimbabwe prepares for the FOCAC 2024 Summit, the President's engagement with the Diaspora serves as a crucial step in fostering collaboration and ensuring that the voices of all Zimbabweans are heard in the nation-building process.

Source - The Chronicle

