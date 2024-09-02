Fisherman drowns

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 28-YEAR-OLD Chiweshe fish monger allegedly slipped into a dam while trying to pull his fishing nets in Chiweshe.Solomon Ditiko of Maponga village drowned last week.Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the case.Allegations are that the now deceased Dikiti went fishing at Kanhukanwe dam in Chiweshe on August 28.He threw his nets into the water and subsequently slipped into the dam and drowned.His body was found floating by Norman Mukwasi who then alerted other residents.The police attended and retrieved the body.Police warned people to avoid playing near water bodies.