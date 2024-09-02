Zimbabwe police grant amnesty on illegal firearm holders

News / National

by Staff reporter

The police have issued a call for all holders of illegal firearms and ammunition to voluntarily surrender these weapons under a new amnesty program, which is set to conclude on September 30. According to National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, this amnesty was initiated on September 1."Some members of the public are in possession of firearms and ammunition without proper licenses or authorization, leading to the misuse of firearms in violation of the Firearms Act, Chapter 10:09," said Commissioner Nyathi.He noted that some licensed firearm holders have failed to renew their firearm certificates or inform authorities of changes in their residential or business addresses, hindering police efforts to conduct necessary checks."As was done in 2022 and 2023, the public and relevant institutions are urged to surrender all firearms to the nearest police stations," Commissioner Nyathi added.He further urged companies that have ceased operations, as well as farmers, miners, hunters, and individuals who no longer require their firearms, to hand them over. This also applies to situations where firearm owners have passed away, leaving relatives in possession of unregistered weapons, and to firearms acquired through smuggling or other illegal means."Gun dealers and gun clubs holding unclaimed firearms, and security companies with redundant firearms should also surrender these weapons to the Zimbabwe Republic Police National Armoury for destruction by the State," he said.The purpose of this exercise is to reduce the number of illegal firearms in circulation, thereby enhancing public safety and minimizing the risk of firearm-related crimes. Commissioner Nyathi also mentioned that the police would be conducting physical checks and verifications at residential and business premises where illegal firearms are suspected.Licensed firearm owners are also encouraged to visit local police stations to update their records in compliance with the Firearms Act, Chapter 10:09.