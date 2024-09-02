Timba, 77 ruling postponed - yet again

News / National

by Staff reporter

The ruling on the application for discharge by veteran opposition leader Jameson Timba and 77 others has been postponed once again, this time to tomorrow.Defense lawyers had submitted their application for discharge at the conclusion of the state's case last week on Monday at 9 a.m. The court instructed prosecutors Lance Mutsokoti and Sheila Mupindu to file their response by Wednesday before 11 a.m., with a ruling initially expected on Thursday at 2:15 p.m.However, the state only submitted its response on Thursday, resulting in a postponement of the case to today. Despite this, the ruling has been further delayed to tomorrow.Timba and the 77 others were arrested at his Downie Avenue residence in Avondale, Harare, on June 16. They are accused of holding an illegal gathering "with the intent to promote violence" in the lead-up to the recent Southern African Development Community summit in Harare. This arrest occurred amid a broader crackdown on dissent, targeting civil society and opposition political activists.Critics argue that the ZANU-PF regime's treatment of Zimbabweans bears a striking resemblance to the oppressive methods employed by colonial rulers against the black population.