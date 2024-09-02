Kombi crash injures 4

News / National

by Staff reporter

Four people were injured on Monday when a commuter omnibus traveling from Heights to Nyamhunga in Kariba veered off the road, struck an electric pole, and overturned, landing on its roof. The vehicle was carrying 18 passengers at the time of the accident.According to Acting Police Commanding Officer for Kariba district, Superintendent Saul Mhanqwa, the driver lost control while descending a steep slope. The injured individuals were taken to Kariba District Hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.Mhanqwa urged drivers to exercise caution, especially on the steep slopes and sharp curves common in the resort town. He highlighted that human error is the leading cause of road accidents in Zimbabwe, emphasizing the need for drivers to take necessary precautions.Road accidents remain a serious issue in Zimbabwe, with high rates of fatalities and injuries. Between January and September 2023, there were 38,482 road accidents, resulting in 1,545 deaths and 7,294 injuries. The majority of these accidents occurred during weekend nights and holidays, with the main causes being reckless driving, substandard vehicles, speeding, and driving under the influence of drugs.