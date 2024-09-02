Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

RBZ makes U-turn

by Staff reporter
21 secs ago | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has announced that holders of non-negotiable certificates of deposit (NNCDs) will now receive tradable government bonds. This decision comes in response to pressure from companies owed millions in outstanding foreign currency allotments. These debts arose from the auction system and the 25% export surrender requirement.

Initially, in his April Monetary Policy Statement, RBZ Governor John Mushayavanhu had stated that these companies would receive NNCDs with one- or two-year maturities, a move that upset many firms. However, in the Mid-Term Monetary Policy Review, Mushayavanhu reversed this decision, opting instead to issue tradable government bonds.

The central bank will continue using NNCDs to manage liquidity but will tighten liquidation rules to maintain financial stability. The RBZ also announced it would redeem existing gold-backed digital tokens and gold coins but will not issue new ones.

To ensure the convertibility of foreign exchange to local currency, the RBZ plans to inject more ZiG (Zimbabwean digital currency) into the market, particularly in smaller denominations, to improve circulation and financial inclusion. Additionally, the RBZ will continue its strategic intervention in the foreign exchange market to satisfy demand.

Given the current stability in inflation and exchange rates, the RBZ will maintain its policy rate at 20% and the interest rate corridor between 11% and 25%. The central bank will also keep reserve money growth under control to ensure continued exchange rate stability.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Zimbabwe suffers another blow

1 min ago | 0 Views

Kombi crash injures 4

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Kariba dam faces shutdown

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Timba, 77 ruling postponed - yet again

21 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa rejects third term

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe central bank injects US$190 million to meet forex demand

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe police grant amnesty on illegal firearm holders

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Fisherman drowns

5 hrs ago | 541 Views

Mnangagwa engages Zimbabwean Diaspora in China

22 hrs ago | 826 Views

Buyanga in fresh bid to nullify warrant of arrest

22 hrs ago | 904 Views

FRELIMO reaches out to voters in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 747 Views

Xiluva leader Bongani Baloyi to join Zuma's MKP

02 Sep 2024 at 14:26hrs | 763 Views

Jeremy Clarkson 'saved the best for last' in Zimbabwe

02 Sep 2024 at 12:52hrs | 1508 Views

Zondo's lavish farewell bash under spotlight

02 Sep 2024 at 12:16hrs | 1549 Views

Chigumba survives road accident

02 Sep 2024 at 12:01hrs | 1641 Views

Mnangagwa regime told to end State sponsored abductions

02 Sep 2024 at 11:56hrs | 1134 Views

5 killed as Zimbabwe-bound bus crashes in South Africa

02 Sep 2024 at 11:37hrs | 965 Views

RioZim loses 200 mine claim battle

02 Sep 2024 at 11:32hrs | 424 Views

Zimbabwean sentenced to life in jail for murder in SA

02 Sep 2024 at 11:32hrs | 682 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors begin Afcon hunt

02 Sep 2024 at 11:31hrs | 359 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF MP $16,000 fraud case deferred

02 Sep 2024 at 11:30hrs | 316 Views

Underfunding leaves Polad on life support

02 Sep 2024 at 11:30hrs | 455 Views

Chief taken to court for endorsing ED2030 campaign

02 Sep 2024 at 11:29hrs | 890 Views

Chief Mtshana Khumalo petitioned over poor roads

02 Sep 2024 at 11:28hrs | 329 Views

Bulawayo man jailed 20 years for raping job seeker

02 Sep 2024 at 11:27hrs | 460 Views

High turnout expected at Zanu-PF conference

02 Sep 2024 at 11:27hrs | 234 Views

Zesa introduces prepaid meters for industries

02 Sep 2024 at 11:26hrs | 228 Views

Chief Kandana dies at 72

02 Sep 2024 at 11:26hrs | 210 Views

Mnangagwa's nostalgic moment

02 Sep 2024 at 11:24hrs | 303 Views

New 'smart city' project for Bubi

02 Sep 2024 at 11:23hrs | 357 Views

Bulawayo housing stands unaffordable for many

02 Sep 2024 at 11:22hrs | 370 Views

Mnangagwa's govt, Ndabambi family meet over hero's burial

02 Sep 2024 at 11:20hrs | 268 Views

Suspected stocktheives denied freedom again

02 Sep 2024 at 11:08hrs | 112 Views

Lawyer in trouble for prospecting for gold

02 Sep 2024 at 11:05hrs | 634 Views

Tshinga Dube wary of Mnangagwa's advisers

02 Sep 2024 at 06:35hrs | 1796 Views

Matinyarare stopped!

02 Sep 2024 at 06:32hrs | 1456 Views

Students teach Kaindu a lesson

01 Sep 2024 at 19:37hrs | 1249 Views

Mnangagwa tours Huawei and BYD companies

01 Sep 2024 at 19:17hrs | 534 Views

Rupert overtakes Dangote as Africa's richest man under Ramaphosa's watch

01 Sep 2024 at 18:57hrs | 1112 Views

The standardisation of the Ndebele language through dictionary-making

01 Sep 2024 at 18:42hrs | 341 Views

Bosso loses US$95,000 in 8 seasons due to fan violence

01 Sep 2024 at 18:25hrs | 189 Views

Corruption at office of South Africa's chief justice?

01 Sep 2024 at 17:40hrs | 653 Views

Nehawu KZN structures to drop ANC in favour of MK Party

01 Sep 2024 at 17:29hrs | 598 Views

Kaindu loses to Herentals

01 Sep 2024 at 17:16hrs | 223 Views

Sifiso Dabengwa dies

01 Sep 2024 at 15:52hrs | 5941 Views

Mnangagwa govt's spokesperson accuses Aaron Motsoaledi of xenophobia

01 Sep 2024 at 11:59hrs | 1332 Views

Revolt at MTN over CEO's 'female favourite'

01 Sep 2024 at 11:58hrs | 3895 Views

Extra Valembe, Jah and Chirambiwa share stage

01 Sep 2024 at 11:53hrs | 68 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs under fire

01 Sep 2024 at 10:27hrs | 1893 Views