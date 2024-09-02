Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Brigadier General Ndabambi to be buried tomorrow

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
Brigadier General (Rtd) Shadreck Dingaan Ndabambi, who passed away last week, will be interred at the National Heroes Acre tomorrow.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage announced that Vice President Cde Dr Constantino Chiwenga, acting as President, will oversee the burial ceremony.

The schedule for the day includes a military parade at Charles Gumbo Barracks at 2 pm. Following the parade, at 4 pm, the body will be transported to his farm, Plot No. 7 Virginia Farm, Glendale, Mazowe district in Mashonaland Central Province, where it will lie in state before being moved to the National Heroes Acre for the final ceremony.

Gates at the National Heroes Acre will open at 6 am, and mourners are requested to be seated by 7 am.

Source - The Herald

