Zimbabwe bus operator property attached

News / National

by Staff reporter

Renowned bus operator Tinashe Nanhanga, owner of C.A.G Travelers Coaches, has had his property seized due to unpaid rent.Recently, the Messenger of Court attached Nanhanga’s Honda Fit, registered AFI 9758, due to a prolonged legal dispute with his former landlord, Mr. Albert Macheka.Nanhanga, who runs a successful bus service on the Binga and Victoria Falls route, reportedly owes Mr. Macheka $6,254 in unpaid rent for a leased property in the upscale Burnside suburb. The vehicle is scheduled to be auctioned this Friday.