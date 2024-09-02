Latest News Editor's Choice


Gays arrested on sodomy charges in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
A dispute over missing money and the inadvertent disclosure of their living arrangements to the police led to two Harare men facing charges of engaging in a same-sex relationship.

Tavimbanashe Chawatama (28) and Leonard Nyakudya (25) appeared in the Harare Magistrates' Court on charges of sodomy on Monday and were granted bail set at $50. They are scheduled to return to court on September 6.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Chawatama and Nyakudya began their relationship in August 2023 and lived together, engaging in consensual same-sex relations. The State alleges that they sometimes recorded their activities on their mobile phones.

The case came to light on August 27, 2024, when a dispute arose between the two, with Chawatama accusing Nyakudya of infidelity.

The argument led Nyakudya to decide to move out, and during this process, Chawatama noticed money was missing. The two involved the police to resolve the issue, inadvertently revealing their activities and living arrangements, which led to their arrest.

Source - The Chronicle

