Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF criticised for third-term obsession

by Staff reporter
54 secs ago | Views
The ruling Zanu-PF party is facing growing calls to concentrate on delivering its 2023 election promises rather than engaging in discussions about extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa's tenure.

This comes after Mnangagwa, during a recent address to Zimbabwean expatriates in Beijing, China, stated that he plans to step down when his term ends in 2028.

President Mnangagwa was re-elected to a second and final term in August 2023.

Despite this, some provincial party officials have advocated for extending his rule until 2030.

However, the Zimbabwean Constitution, which came into effect in 2013, clearly limits the presidency to two five-year terms, with no provisions for extending this limit.

Section 91(2) of the Constitution disqualifies any individual from serving as President if they have already held the office for two terms, whether continuous or not. The section further clarifies that a service exceeding three years is considered a full term.

During a discussion on the show This Morning on Asakhe, a participant named Kay Kay criticised Zanu-PF for focusing on the third-term debate instead of fulfilling their election promises.

"The ruling party often accuses others of being perpetually in campaign mode, but here they are doing exactly what they accuse others of," said Kay Kay.

"Instead of addressing the issues they promised to tackle, they have dragged the entire country into a debate about a third term. It's the ruling party that brought this topic to the forefront, with statements and chants about extending the presidency. From the interview, it seems the President himself is becoming frustrated with these questions."

Kay Kay further argued that President Mnangagwa should have taken a stronger stance against the idea of a third term, which appears to have little support outside of factional battles within Zanu-PF.

He suggested that some party members are pushing this agenda to protect their interests, fearing they might lose their positions or advantages if Mnangagwa steps down.

"Some individuals believe that if Mnangagwa leaves, they will lose their positions or the benefits they've gained," Kay added. "This internal struggle is now being taken to the national stage, distracting the country from pressing development issues and necessary government interventions. We have many citizens facing food insecurity and other critical challenges, but instead, our attention has been diverted to this third-term debate."

Another participant, Walter, dismissed the third-term discussion as a political manoeuvre designed to keep the opposition occupied.

"This is merely an internal Zanu-PF contestation, exacerbated by factionalism within the party," Walter said. "However, the most important aspect is where this discussion took place - China, one of Zimbabwe's major economic partners."

2023 Presidential candidate Elisabeth Valerio also weighed in on the issue via social media platform X, accusing Zanu-PF of ignoring the needs of the electorate.

"Mnangagwa seems to be employing a strategy of reverse psychology, pretending to step down only to be ‘persuaded' to stay on," Valerio wrote. "This charade is nothing more than a ploy to cling to power at all costs. We've seen senior Zanu-PF members endorsing a third term for Mnangagwa. Zimbabwe should not be held hostage by a ruling party that lacks a coherent and democratic succession plan. The citizens of Zimbabwe are not asking for a third term; they are demanding effective governance and quality public service delivery."

However, not all opinions were critical. Another participant found it refreshing to hear President Mnangagwa's intention to step down, noting that such admissions are rare in Zimbabwe.

"This is a significant moment for Zimbabwe. We've never had a leader openly declare their intention to retire," the participant said.

"Even the late Robert Mugabe couldn't do that until the very end. It's encouraging to hear the Head of State affirm his commitment to the Constitution. It's not easy for anyone in a position of power to announce their retirement, so this is a positive development for the country."

Source - cite

Must Read

Gays arrested on sodomy charges in Zimbabwe

28 mins ago | 14 Views

Bus operator property attached

29 mins ago | 15 Views

Brigadier General Ndabambi to be buried tomorrow

34 mins ago | 24 Views

RBZ makes U-turn

4 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Zimbabwe suffers another blow

4 hrs ago | 520 Views

Kombi crash injures 4

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Kariba dam faces shutdown

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Timba, 77 ruling postponed - yet again

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mnangagwa rejects third term

5 hrs ago | 700 Views

Zimbabwe central bank injects US$190 million to meet forex demand

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwe police grant amnesty on illegal firearm holders

6 hrs ago | 306 Views

Fisherman drowns

9 hrs ago | 643 Views

Mnangagwa engages Zimbabwean Diaspora in China

02 Sep 2024 at 17:51hrs | 896 Views

Buyanga in fresh bid to nullify warrant of arrest

02 Sep 2024 at 17:50hrs | 945 Views

FRELIMO reaches out to voters in Zimbabwe

02 Sep 2024 at 17:29hrs | 775 Views

Xiluva leader Bongani Baloyi to join Zuma's MKP

02 Sep 2024 at 14:26hrs | 778 Views

Jeremy Clarkson 'saved the best for last' in Zimbabwe

02 Sep 2024 at 12:52hrs | 1563 Views

Zondo's lavish farewell bash under spotlight

02 Sep 2024 at 12:16hrs | 1575 Views

Chigumba survives road accident

02 Sep 2024 at 12:01hrs | 1675 Views

Mnangagwa regime told to end State sponsored abductions

02 Sep 2024 at 11:56hrs | 1187 Views

5 killed as Zimbabwe-bound bus crashes in South Africa

02 Sep 2024 at 11:37hrs | 982 Views

RioZim loses 200 mine claim battle

02 Sep 2024 at 11:32hrs | 431 Views

Zimbabwean sentenced to life in jail for murder in SA

02 Sep 2024 at 11:32hrs | 700 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors begin Afcon hunt

02 Sep 2024 at 11:31hrs | 374 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF MP $16,000 fraud case deferred

02 Sep 2024 at 11:30hrs | 322 Views

Underfunding leaves Polad on life support

02 Sep 2024 at 11:30hrs | 468 Views

Chief taken to court for endorsing ED2030 campaign

02 Sep 2024 at 11:29hrs | 922 Views

Chief Mtshana Khumalo petitioned over poor roads

02 Sep 2024 at 11:28hrs | 345 Views

Bulawayo man jailed 20 years for raping job seeker

02 Sep 2024 at 11:27hrs | 497 Views

High turnout expected at Zanu-PF conference

02 Sep 2024 at 11:27hrs | 237 Views

Zesa introduces prepaid meters for industries

02 Sep 2024 at 11:26hrs | 234 Views

Chief Kandana dies at 72

02 Sep 2024 at 11:26hrs | 221 Views

Mnangagwa's nostalgic moment

02 Sep 2024 at 11:24hrs | 312 Views

New 'smart city' project for Bubi

02 Sep 2024 at 11:23hrs | 364 Views

Bulawayo housing stands unaffordable for many

02 Sep 2024 at 11:22hrs | 394 Views

Mnangagwa's govt, Ndabambi family meet over hero's burial

02 Sep 2024 at 11:20hrs | 287 Views

Suspected stocktheives denied freedom again

02 Sep 2024 at 11:08hrs | 115 Views

Lawyer in trouble for prospecting for gold

02 Sep 2024 at 11:05hrs | 698 Views

Tshinga Dube wary of Mnangagwa's advisers

02 Sep 2024 at 06:35hrs | 1837 Views

Matinyarare stopped!

02 Sep 2024 at 06:32hrs | 1480 Views

Students teach Kaindu a lesson

01 Sep 2024 at 19:37hrs | 1258 Views

Mnangagwa tours Huawei and BYD companies

01 Sep 2024 at 19:17hrs | 536 Views

Rupert overtakes Dangote as Africa's richest man under Ramaphosa's watch

01 Sep 2024 at 18:57hrs | 1155 Views

The standardisation of the Ndebele language through dictionary-making

01 Sep 2024 at 18:42hrs | 344 Views

Bosso loses US$95,000 in 8 seasons due to fan violence

01 Sep 2024 at 18:25hrs | 195 Views

Corruption at office of South Africa's chief justice?

01 Sep 2024 at 17:40hrs | 655 Views

Nehawu KZN structures to drop ANC in favour of MK Party

01 Sep 2024 at 17:29hrs | 604 Views

Kaindu loses to Herentals

01 Sep 2024 at 17:16hrs | 229 Views

Sifiso Dabengwa dies

01 Sep 2024 at 15:52hrs | 6015 Views