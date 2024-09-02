Zanu-PF criticised for third-term obsession

News / National

by Staff reporter

The ruling Zanu-PF party is facing growing calls to concentrate on delivering its 2023 election promises rather than engaging in discussions about extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa's tenure.This comes after Mnangagwa, during a recent address to Zimbabwean expatriates in Beijing, China, stated that he plans to step down when his term ends in 2028.President Mnangagwa was re-elected to a second and final term in August 2023.Despite this, some provincial party officials have advocated for extending his rule until 2030.However, the Zimbabwean Constitution, which came into effect in 2013, clearly limits the presidency to two five-year terms, with no provisions for extending this limit.Section 91(2) of the Constitution disqualifies any individual from serving as President if they have already held the office for two terms, whether continuous or not. The section further clarifies that a service exceeding three years is considered a full term.During a discussion on the show This Morning on Asakhe, a participant named Kay Kay criticised Zanu-PF for focusing on the third-term debate instead of fulfilling their election promises."The ruling party often accuses others of being perpetually in campaign mode, but here they are doing exactly what they accuse others of," said Kay Kay."Instead of addressing the issues they promised to tackle, they have dragged the entire country into a debate about a third term. It's the ruling party that brought this topic to the forefront, with statements and chants about extending the presidency. From the interview, it seems the President himself is becoming frustrated with these questions."Kay Kay further argued that President Mnangagwa should have taken a stronger stance against the idea of a third term, which appears to have little support outside of factional battles within Zanu-PF.He suggested that some party members are pushing this agenda to protect their interests, fearing they might lose their positions or advantages if Mnangagwa steps down."Some individuals believe that if Mnangagwa leaves, they will lose their positions or the benefits they've gained," Kay added. "This internal struggle is now being taken to the national stage, distracting the country from pressing development issues and necessary government interventions. We have many citizens facing food insecurity and other critical challenges, but instead, our attention has been diverted to this third-term debate."Another participant, Walter, dismissed the third-term discussion as a political manoeuvre designed to keep the opposition occupied."This is merely an internal Zanu-PF contestation, exacerbated by factionalism within the party," Walter said. "However, the most important aspect is where this discussion took place - China, one of Zimbabwe's major economic partners."2023 Presidential candidate Elisabeth Valerio also weighed in on the issue via social media platform X, accusing Zanu-PF of ignoring the needs of the electorate."Mnangagwa seems to be employing a strategy of reverse psychology, pretending to step down only to be ‘persuaded' to stay on," Valerio wrote. "This charade is nothing more than a ploy to cling to power at all costs. We've seen senior Zanu-PF members endorsing a third term for Mnangagwa. Zimbabwe should not be held hostage by a ruling party that lacks a coherent and democratic succession plan. The citizens of Zimbabwe are not asking for a third term; they are demanding effective governance and quality public service delivery."However, not all opinions were critical. Another participant found it refreshing to hear President Mnangagwa's intention to step down, noting that such admissions are rare in Zimbabwe."This is a significant moment for Zimbabwe. We've never had a leader openly declare their intention to retire," the participant said."Even the late Robert Mugabe couldn't do that until the very end. It's encouraging to hear the Head of State affirm his commitment to the Constitution. It's not easy for anyone in a position of power to announce their retirement, so this is a positive development for the country."