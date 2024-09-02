News / National
NetOne takes Anti-Drug campaign to Tsholotsho
Mobile network operator NetOne this weekend took their Anti-Drug campaign to Tsholotsho. The campaign cMobile network operator NetOne this weekend took their Anti-Drug campaign to Tsholotsho. The campaign coupled with the generous donation of sports kits, brought together a community in a unified effort to combat substance abuse and promote healthy activities among youth. The event, graced by the presence of Vice President of the republic of Zimbabwe, Kembo Mohadi as the guest of honour, highlighted the company's commitment to social responsibility and community development. The event was also a commemoration of the life of the visionary John Landa Nkomo.
NetOne, known for more than just its wide network coverage, has been actively involved in various community initiatives with a focus on making a positive impact under their theme hashtag #ImpactingLives. Their latest endeavor involves an Anti-Drug campaign in Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North. The event was held this past Friday (30 September 2024). A similar initiative was done in Chikomba district, Mashonaland East under the same banner early last month. Executives at NetOne have indicated that the initiative is a going concern and will be spread across all provinces, then to districts as it aims in aiding the government in developing a drug-free country.
NetOne Chief Commercial Officer Mr Learnmore Musunda highlighted his organisations commitment towards a drug-free Zimbabwe.
"We decided to be here in Tsholotsho to join hands with the community as we celebrate the life of the late legendary leader, John Landa Nkomo. We are also here to carry forward his vision of a healthier, stronger and more united Zimbabwe,” adds Musunda.
His speech was concluded by his encouragement to the youth to fight against substance abuse and making wise decisions for a brighter future.
"Tsholotsho, a community with its own unique charm and challenges, serves as one of the backdrops for NetOne's Anti-Drug campaign. The campaign aims to address the issue of substance abuse within this community in a meaningful and impactful way. To our youth, I urge you to make wise choices- choices that will lead to a brighter future. Together we can eradicate this social vice,” concludes Musunda.
Mr Tatenda Makumborenga, also indicated that NetOne is a socially responsible entity that does not only talk about issues affecting the communities, but go a step further into addressing these social ills in a bit to create a better Zimbabwe.
NetOne not only talks the talk but also walks the walk by donating sports kits to support the local community's sporting activities. These kits are aimed at promoting a healthy and active lifestyle among the youth as well as creating social activities that reduce the time available for the youths to have idle minds and engage in activities that lead to the destroying the social and moral fibre.
The recipients of the sports kits are the young athletes and sports enthusiasts in Tsholotsho, who will now have access to quality equipment to pursue their passion for sports. NetOne's gesture is sure to score big with the local sports community.
Vice President Mohadi's address at the event likely emphasized the importance of combating drug abuse and promoting healthy living. His words of encouragement and support are sure to resonate with the attendees and add weight to the campaign's message.
NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani was reached for a comment and he indicated his team's commitment to "Leaving No One Behind”. He was excited that the campaign had taken off well and believes it will make meaningful impact to the society.
"The mission of NetOne's Anti-Drug campaign is clear - to raise awareness about the dangers of substance abuse and empower the community to make healthier choices. The vision is to create a drug-free and thriving community in the the country”, says Mushanawani.
He continues "To achieve its goals, the campaign employs a multi-faceted approach that includes educational initiatives, community engagement, and support services for those affected by drug abuse. By combining these strategies, NetOne aims to make a lasting impact in the fight against drug abuse. My team is more than capable of tackling this challenge head-on and contribute to the same effort by the government of the republic of Zimbabwe
Source - Byo24News