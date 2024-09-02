Diesel fit and turner kills cyclist

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Diesel fit and turner from Barloword Zimbabwe Company fatally ran over a cyclist in Mvurwi yesterday.Casico Masuku (22) allegedly ran over Edson Foya (48) at the 7-kilometer peg along Mvurwi -Kanyemba highway.The police said Masuku knocked down Foya who was cycling his cycle in a zig zag manner there by killing him on the spot.Masuku was travelling in a Toyota Hilux and investigations are in progress.