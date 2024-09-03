6 die in Beitbridge road accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

Six people, including a woman and her infant, tragically lost their lives in a head-on collision along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway this morning.The accident occurred at the 223-kilometre mark and resulted in both vehicles bursting into flames. The woman and her child were thrown from one of the vehicles upon impact, with five of the victims being burned beyond recognition.Chief Superintendent Mesuli Ncube, the police officer commanding Beitbridge district, confirmed the incident, attributing it to suspected human error. He noted that the Ford Ranger involved in the crash was dragged after the impact, leading to the severe burning of the victims. The remains of the woman and her toddler were recovered at the scene, highlighting the horrific nature of the accident.Police are currently investigating the cause of the collision, which occurred on a straight stretch of the highway. A detailed report is expected to be released later today to provide more information on this tragic event.