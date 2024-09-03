Beitbridge accident toll now at seven

News / National

by Staff reporter

The death toll from a head-on collision in Bubi involving a commercial truck and a South African-registered Ford Ranger has risen to seven after police discovered three more bodies at the scene. The tragic accident, which occurred 65 km north of Beitbridge town, resulted in five of the victims being burnt beyond recognition.Chief Superintendent Melusi Ncube, the police officer commanding Beitbridge district, reported that the accident happened around 8 a.m. The Ford Ranger, carrying six passengers and heading towards Masvingo, attempted to overtake another truck but collided with a Volvo FMX truck traveling in the opposite direction. The collision caused the Ford Ranger to catch fire, trapping and burning four passengers and the driver inside the vehicle, while two other passengers were thrown out and died instantly upon hitting the tarmac.The truck involved in the crash landed on its side, but its driver escaped without injuries. The identities of the deceased have not yet been determined, and investigations are ongoing. This incident follows closely on the heels of two separate bus accidents in South Africa's Limpopo province that claimed the lives of 15 Zimbabweans.