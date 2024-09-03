Chamisa's pre-election tricks uncovered

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa allegedly directed Harare city councillors to fast-track the regularisation of housing cooperatives in the lead-up to the 2023 harmonised elections. This move was reportedly aimed at boosting his urban voter base and countering President Mnangagwa's title deed scheme.According to testimony presented to the Commission of Inquiry into Harare City Council, only cooperatives led by CCC-aligned individuals were regularised, while those associated with Zanu-PF were not.Councillor Blessing Duma (CCC), the current chairperson of the Harare City Council's Audit Committee, revealed this political bias, stating that Chamisa had instructed them to expedite the regularisation process.The directive was given during a meeting at the CCC offices in Mabelreign, attended by several councillors, including Duma, who later confirmed this after being confronted with audio evidence.Additionally, it was revealed that Harare CCC councillors engaged in illegal activities, such as invading and parceling out over 5,000 plots ahead of the elections. During the same period, 349 illegal housing cooperatives were regularised.Cllr Duma admitted that only cooperatives affiliated with Zanu-PF were targeted for demolition, while CCC-affiliated ones were spared. The inquiry also exposed issues related to unqualified individuals being appointed to council committees, contributing to the dysfunction within the Harare City Council.