Zimbabwe's PVO Bill does not ban NGOs

by Staff reporter

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi clarified in the National Assembly that the Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO) Bill does not ban political parties from forming fundraising organisations but restricts those organisations from engaging in political activities beyond their mandate.The statement came during the committee stage of the Bill, where Minister Ziyambi addressed concerns raised by CCC Dzivarasekwa representative Edwin Mushoriwa about the Bill's potential impact on Zanu-PF-affiliated groups like Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ).Minister Ziyambi emphasized that the Bill prohibits the use of charitable funds to finance political parties but allows organisations like FAZ, which are funded privately and do not solicit public funds, to continue operating as long as they adhere to the law. He also stressed that NGOs must operate in a non-partisan manner and within the mandate for which they were registered, assuring that the government has no issue working with compliant organisations.Furthermore, Ziyambi highlighted that NGOs are expected to remain unbiased and stick to their original purpose, warning that any deviation from their registered mandate could result in them falling foul of the Act.The Parliament resumed its session after a month-long recess, which had allowed for the hosting of the 44th SADC Summit at the new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden.