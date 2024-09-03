Water woes: Govt bails out Harare, ignores Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Harare City Council is once again receiving emergency support from the Government to address the ongoing water supply crisis affecting the city.The Government's measures include assisting with the payment for water treatment chemicals and implementing a programme to draw water from Darwendale Dam to the Morton Jaffray Waterworks for purification.This intervention is part of a broader initiative by the Second Republic, under President Mnangagwa, to ensure that all local authorities, regardless of political control, are functional and responsive to public health and basic needs.Over the past week, severe water shortages have plagued various Harare suburbs, including Warren Park, Glen Norah, Mabvuku, Kuwadzana, Kambuzuma, Avondale, Glaudina, and Mbare, raising concerns about potential health hazards.In response to residents' outcry, Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe assured that the Government is addressing the situation. He highlighted ongoing efforts to improve water supply, including increasing daily water output from 330 to over 600 megalitres by the year's end.The Government's intervention is necessary due to the chronic mismanagement of Harare's water services by successive opposition-led councils since the early 2000s. Before their tenure, residents enjoyed reliable service delivery, including consistent water supply, refuse collection, and sewer management. However, under opposition control, the city's infrastructure and services have deteriorated significantly, leading to outbreaks of preventable diseases like cholera and typhoid, much to the frustration of residents who continue to pay for unrendered services.