Zimbabwe urbanites to receive cash transfers by end of next week

News / National

The Zimbabwean government is set to begin cash payments for food aid to 1.7 million vulnerable urban residents starting next week, according to Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Permanent Secretary Simon Masanga.The funds, totaling ZiG154 million, will be distributed to help alleviate food insecurity among urban dwellers, who will receive cash to buy mealie meal, in contrast to rural beneficiaries who receive actual grain.The identification and selection process of beneficiaries has been completed, and the payments will commence once the tender board approves the payment modalities.The cash transfer program is expected to continue until March next year, with the government aiming to support urban families in need. The initiative has been welcomed by Zimbabweans, who see it as a critical step in addressing hunger and sustaining families in urban areas.Residents like Mrs. Concillia Muchena of Warren Park 1 expressed gratitude for the government's commitment, urging recipients to use the funds wisely to ensure their families' survival.Mr. Paddington Makore, another Warren Park 1 resident, emphasized the importance of wisely selecting beneficiaries to ensure that the assistance reaches those who truly need it. The program is part of the government's broader effort to combat poverty and food insecurity across both urban and rural areas.