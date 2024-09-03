Zimbabwe govt puts rogue businesses on notice

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean government is set to introduce stricter penalties to combat the growing issue of businesses selling underweight products, using misleading labels, and employing illegal measuring instruments.This move comes in response to an increase in fraudulent packaging practices, where products such as sugar, maize meal, and rice were found to be significantly underweight.President Mnangagwa has directed regulatory agencies to enhance their oversight and enforcement efforts to address these business malpractices, which are detrimental to consumers and the economy.During a recent event in Harare, Deputy Chief Secretary Willard Manungo emphasized the importance of taking decisive action against these unethical practices and highlighted the government's commitment to protecting consumers.The Trade Measures Department, under the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, has been rebranded and equipped with new tools to improve its operational capabilities.These measures are expected to increase the department's visibility and deter potential offenders.The government's efforts also aim to ensure that locally manufactured goods, which now occupy a significant portion of the market, meet proper standards of quality and quantity, especially in the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).Manungo reiterated the need for businesses to comply with legal standards and emphasized the importance of maintaining international standards for packaging and measurement systems to facilitate seamless access to regional and international markets.The government's initiative is in line with the Consumer Protection Act, which criminalizes the sale of products with manipulated labels and descriptions intended to mislead consumers.