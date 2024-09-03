Chiwenga to bury Dingani Kimathi today

News / National

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga is set to preside over the burial of the late national hero, Brigadier General (Retired) Shadreck Dingaan Ndabambi, at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.Brig-Gen Ndabambi, who passed away at his farm in Glendale, Mashonaland Central, was honored with a funeral parade at Charles Gumbo Barracks, where he was praised for his unwavering commitment to justice and Zimbabwe's independence.Zimbabwe National Army Commander, Lieutenant General Anselem Sanyatwe, delivered a eulogy, highlighting Ndabambi's patriotism, humility, and contributions to the liberation struggle.Ndabambi, known by his Chimurenga name "Dingani Kimathi," played a significant role in Zimbabwe's fight for independence and held various important military positions throughout his career.After retiring from the army in 2021, Ndabambi became a successful farmer. He is survived by his wife, Seria Ndabambi, and their two children.His burial at the National Heroes Acre underscores his legacy as a dedicated and selfless patriot.