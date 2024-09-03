Mnangagwa vows to respect constitutional term limits

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has reiterated his commitment to respecting constitutional term limits, affirming that he will not seek to extend his presidency beyond two terms.Addressing Zimbabweans in Beijing, China, on Monday night, the President emphasized his adherence to the constitutional provisions governing presidential terms."I have stated that I am a constitutionalist. Did you hear that? It means I follow the Constitution, which I helped draft. Those who are speculating that I might extend my term, I assure you, I will not do that," the President said in his Shona language.President Mnangagwa, who recently secured a decisive victory in last year's elections, added that he will step down gracefully when his term ends."The people have given me a mandate, and when it concludes, others will take over. There is no question of a third term under my leadership. I am currently in my second term, and I already know the date I will leave office. In 2028, I will step down and allow someone else to take over," he stated.