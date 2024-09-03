Mohadi rallies mining investors

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has urged investors from Indonesia and other countries to explore mining opportunities in Zimbabwe, emphasizing the importance of local value addition and beneficiation.Speaking at the Leaders' Talk side event during the Second Indonesia-Africa Forum and the High-Level Forum on Multi-Stakeholder Partnerships, VP Mohadi highlighted the need for investors to leverage Zimbabwe's "open for business" stance and recent changes in investment laws to benefit from the country's mining sector.He noted that Africa often exports minerals in raw or semi-processed forms, leading to revenue loss and missed opportunities. The Africa Mining Vision (AVM), an initiative of the African Union Commission, advocates for local beneficiation and value addition.Mohadi praised Indonesia's success in this area as a model for Zimbabwe.He expressed confidence that Zimbabwe's updated mining laws will support sustainable mining practices that benefit both Zimbabweans and investors.A draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been exchanged with Indonesia, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo has announced interest in exploring lithium in Zimbabwe, with plans for a formal MoU on mining cooperation.Zimbabwe is focusing on key minerals like gold, platinum group metals (PGMs), diamonds, coal, gemstones, chrome, and lithium. With seven major lithium mines operational and ongoing support for small-scale gold miners, the country is advancing its beneficiation and value addition efforts.The government is also exploring various financing models, including public-private partnerships (PPPs) and joint ventures, to boost investment.VP Mohadi emphasized that sustainable mining practices and land rehabilitation will contribute to poverty alleviation, entrepreneurship, and economic development.