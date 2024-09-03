Zimbabwe, China sign 17 major deals

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe and China have reaffirmed their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Cooperation by signing 17 agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across multiple sectors, including agriculture, infrastructure, and mining.During a recent meeting at the Great Hall of the People, President Mnangagwa and Chinese President Xi Jinping committed to enhancing trade and cooperation for mutual benefit and addressing global challenges together. President Mnangagwa, who has been touring China, expressed appreciation for the insights and inspirations gained from his visits to various Chinese cities and institutions.President Mnangagwa highlighted the significant growth in Zimbabwe-China relations since his last State Visit in 2018, underscoring China's support in areas such as healthcare and infrastructure. He praised China's technological advancements and innovative companies, noting their positive impact on global development.In response, President Xi emphasized China's readiness to cooperate with Zimbabwe, reinforcing the deepening ties between the two nations. The 17 agreements signed include initiatives related to the Belt and Road Initiative, economic development, mining industry cooperation, and media exchange.The agreements also cover specific areas such as the export of Zimbabwean avocados to China, joint mining industry promotion, and legal assistance in criminal matters. Additionally, there are agreements on upgrading irrigation facilities, human resource development in railways, and media cooperation.During a subsequent meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, President Mnangagwa praised China's innovations and reaffirmed Zimbabwe's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations. The surge in Chinese investment in Zimbabwe, which has increased from US$445.9 million in 2019 to US$3.4 billion in 2023, reflects the growing economic partnership. Notable Chinese investments include major projects in iron and steel, ferrochrome, and lithium.China's support has significantly impacted Zimbabwe's infrastructure, including projects like the Hwange Thermal Power Station, Kariba South Hydro Power Station, and the expansion of major airports. These developments underscore China's role as a key partner and "all-weather friend" to Zimbabwe.